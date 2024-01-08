TLR celebrates National Mentoring Month

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – National Mentoring Month, observed annually in January, highlights the personal and professional growth within the ranks. In the military, mentors provide mentees with valuable insights, knowledge, and practical skills necessary for mission success.



The Department of the Air Force’s 2024 Theme for National Mentoring Month is “Are you Ready?” and focuses on the role mentoring plays in developing preparedness for challenges in a person’s career.



According to Jeremy Grider, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management flight chief, a good mentor transcends traditional leadership roles and involves preparing mentees not only for success in their career, but also for the challenges and responsibilities along the way.



“For me as a mentor, I let them know what they are getting into,” said Grider. “Most people know where they want to end up, but a lot of times they don't realize the hard work that goes into getting there.”



By facilitating personal and professional advancement, mentoring augments the aptitudes of Airmen, guaranteeing a powerful, flexible and enduring force prepared to confront evolving threats.



“There’s no task more important than for a leader to create their own replacements,” said Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “Today’s newest Airmen will accomplish tomorrow’s feats of greatness we can’t currently fathom. National Mentoring Month is an opportunity for every leader at Little Rock Air Force Base to double-down on the time, effort, and focus required to grow the Airmen who will lead our Air Force into tomorrow’s bright future.”



Mentoring in the Department of Defense enhances team performance as members can use the opportunity to increase technical competence, personal growth, self-awareness and discipline, and interpersonal communication.



“If I can help another person with the trials and tribulations of wearing this uniform to help them better themselves and get through a difficult situation, then I’m more than happy to do that,” said Chief Master Sgt. Shametra Cash, 19th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader. “We’re all human, so showing that human element of how we all are, will allow our Airmen to open up and be more vulnerable as we’re helping them grow to be our future leaders.”

The Air Force has established mentoring programs to formalize and enhance mentorship within its ranks. These programs pair experienced leaders with junior personnel, providing structured opportunities for learning and growth. These initiatives not only strengthen the bond between mentors and mentees, but also contribute to the overall effectiveness and readiness of the military force.



As part of National Mentoring Month, Little Rock AFB will host a series of workshops and events encompassing various mentoring classes, professional development and My Vector program demonstrations.



To sign up for these events, visit: https://www.littlerock.af.mil/Leadership_Pathways/.

