Navy Expands Cooking Capabilities in Unaccompanied Housing

WASHINGTON – Sailors can now use personally owned small cooking appliances in all unaccompanied housing rooms on Navy installations.



This is a change of a previous rule allowing cooking with authorized small appliances only in designated kitchen areas in unaccompanied housing buildings. The Navy made the adjustment as a step forward to supporting Sailors’ Quality of Service, which is a Navy commitment aimed at refining the quality of work and quality of life of today’s Sailors.



“Sailors having the ability to cook in their unaccompanied housing units not only improves their quality of life, it also provides them options of healthy meals regardless the time of day,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).



The CNIC note that expands cooking capabilities in unaccompanied housing was signed and became official on Dec. 28, 2023. According to Gray, this is one of several Navy initiatives to better support Sailors.



“We are committed to following through on our promise to serve our Sailors,” said Gray, who is the top commander of all 70 Navy installations worldwide. “We are taking a more pragmatic approach to Sailor quality of life, and will be reviewing all quality of life policies over the coming months to expand Sailor options vice restrict them. It is what is right for our Sailors who serve our country.”



Small appliances allowed in Sailors’ unaccompanied housing units must have an automatic shut off feature and unexposed heating elements. Examples of authorized small appliances include but are not limited to the following: crockpots, electric hotpots, blenders, pod-type coffee makers, electric pressure cookers, rice makers, and toasters. Appliances that use compressed gas, create excessive smoke, or have open flame are prohibited within unaccompanied housing units.



Installation Commanding Officers will determine from the overall authorized list which small appliances are permitted for use in base unaccompanied housing buildings. The final list of permitted small cooking appliances at each installation unaccompanied housing will be based on the buildings’ electrical load capacity and fire suppression systems.



“Safety is important, but so is our Sailors’ quality of life,” explained Thomas Reese, deputy director of CNIC’s Fleet and Family Readiness, which oversees the management of unaccompanied housing throughout the Navy shore enterprise. “There is a balance of safety and meeting the needs of our Sailors that base commanding officers will keep in mind as decisions are made.”



Sailors who choose to cook in their units are required to properly clean their small appliances in order to prevent odors and pests. Unaccompanied housing staff will inspect units to verify compliance.



Sailors can reach out to the nearest installation Navy Unaccompanied Housing Office if they have further questions. A link to the contact list is available online at https://ffr.cnic.navy.mil/Navy-Housing/Housing-By-Region/.

