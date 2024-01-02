Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Taz Gamble

Meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District Security Admin Taz Gamble who is deployed to Maui helping with the Hawaii Wildfires federal response. In his home district Gamble serves as the point of contact for all Common Access Card matters.



In Maui Gamble is serving as an ENGLink Specialist, tracking the movement and deployments of all employees coming to serve on the mission.



This is his second disaster deployment; his first one was to assist at the South Atlantic Division in Atlanta for the Hurricane Ian response. Gamble wanted to deploy for the Hawaii Wildfires mission specifically during the holiday season to help those in need during the holidays.



“Christmas is my favorite time of year, so I decided to spend the holiday season being of service to the people of Maui that were not able to spread on the holiday cheer with their families,” said Gamble. “This mission has given me a different perspective on what it truly means to be grateful for even the smallest things that we have in life. Mahalo!”

