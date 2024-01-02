Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Taz Gamble

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Taz Gamble

    Photo By Sara Goodeyon | Meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District Security Admin Taz Gamble who is...... read more read more

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Story by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District Security Admin Taz Gamble who is deployed to Maui helping with the Hawaii Wildfires federal response. In his home district Gamble serves as the point of contact for all Common Access Card matters.

    In Maui Gamble is serving as an ENGLink Specialist, tracking the movement and deployments of all employees coming to serve on the mission.

    This is his second disaster deployment; his first one was to assist at the South Atlantic Division in Atlanta for the Hurricane Ian response. Gamble wanted to deploy for the Hawaii Wildfires mission specifically during the holiday season to help those in need during the holidays.

    “Christmas is my favorite time of year, so I decided to spend the holiday season being of service to the people of Maui that were not able to spread on the holiday cheer with their families,” said Gamble. “This mission has given me a different perspective on what it truly means to be grateful for even the smallest things that we have in life. Mahalo!”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 14:44
    Story ID: 461430
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Taz Gamble, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Taz Gamble

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    HawaiiWildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT