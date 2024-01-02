The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Airlift Wing:
Airman 1st Class Jasmine Browner – 908th Wing Staff
Staff Sgt. Avalon Criswell – 908th Wing Staff
908th Mission Support Group:
2nd Lt. Zachary Anderson – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Regan Berger – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman 1st Class Candice Crutchfield – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class William George – 25th APS
Senior Airman Brandon Harris – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman 1st Class Jacob Huff – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Capt. Andrew Lake – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Adam Lassiter – 25th APS
Tech. Sgt. Eugene Martin – 908th FSS
Staff Sgt. Mark Meadors – 908th FSS
Airman 1st Class Isaiah Romero – 908th SFS
Airman 1st Class Casey Schudar – 908th LRS
Airman 1st Class Jacob Shrader – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Steven Soles – 25th APS
Tech. Sgt. Kody Varone – 908th SFS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Baldwin
Capt. Karlene Huggins
This work, Just Landed: January 2024 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
