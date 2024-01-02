Just Landed: January 2024 Newcomers

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Airlift Wing:
    Airman 1st Class Jasmine Browner – 908th Wing Staff
    Staff Sgt. Avalon Criswell – 908th Wing Staff

    908th Mission Support Group:
    2nd Lt. Zachary Anderson – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Regan Berger – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Candice Crutchfield – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class William George – 25th APS
    Senior Airman Brandon Harris – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Jacob Huff – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Capt. Andrew Lake – 908th Force Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Adam Lassiter – 25th APS
    Tech. Sgt. Eugene Martin – 908th FSS
    Staff Sgt. Mark Meadors – 908th FSS
    Airman 1st Class Isaiah Romero – 908th SFS
    Airman 1st Class Casey Schudar – 908th LRS
    Airman 1st Class Jacob Shrader – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Steven Soles – 25th APS
    Tech. Sgt. Kody Varone – 908th SFS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Baldwin
    Capt. Karlene Huggins

