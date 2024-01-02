CLDJ Conducts K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (December 15, 2023) - U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Alicea, attached...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (December 15, 2023) - U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Alicea, attached to Expeditionary Medical Facility, conducts K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2023. During the simulation, service members from the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and other CLDJ tenants commands practiced emergency first response techniques for military working dogs. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) veterinary service team practiced military working dog first response techniques on an advanced K-9 medical training mannequin.



The team hosted a joint K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation to practice ground medical evacuation and Role I veterinary care for service members from @Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and other CLDJ tenants. The training provided a high-stress, practical combat scenario to simulate real-world challenges in rendering care and evacuating military working dogs.



Participants balanced tactical and medical considerations to practice problem recognition, quick decision-making and medical intervention, such as K-9 emergency resuscitation.



“Joint military first-response training opportunities enhance the survivability of military working dogs in the absence of immediate veterinary care,” said Capt. Kerri Haider, director of veterinary services. “This increases the success rate of medical and strategic evacuation to CLDJ’s Level II Expeditionary Medical Facility or a higher echelon of care in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa theater.”



As the only Level II military trauma center on the African continent, Camp Lemonnier’s EMF operates as a force healthcare system providing emergent care, preventative medicine and veterinary services to support Camp Lemonnier and forward-deployed units in the region. CLDJ’s EMF conducts regular trauma training for CLDJ medical and veterinary personnel to maintain crisis response readiness.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands, including the EMF and CJTF-HOA.



(Story by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)