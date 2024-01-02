Camp Casey Volunteers Recognized by Dongducheon City for Outstanding

Photo By Sgt. Brandon Best | Camp Casey volunteers were recognized at a ceremony hosted by Hyong Nam-Sun, the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brandon Best | Camp Casey volunteers were recognized at a ceremony hosted by Hyong Nam-Sun, the Dongducheon Volunteer Center chief, at the Dongducheon Citizen’s Auditorium in Eosu-ro on Dec. 27. Hyong organized the event to formally thank Camp Casey’s most outstanding community volunteers for their dedication and selfless service in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Best) see less | View Image Page

DONGDUCHEON, South Korea - Camp Casey volunteers were recognized at a ceremony hosted by Hyong Nam-Sun, the Dongducheon Volunteer Center chief, at the Dongducheon Citizen’s Auditorium in Eosu-ro on Dec. 27. Hyong organized the event to formally thank Camp Casey’s most outstanding community volunteers for their dedication and selfless service in 2023.

. The event serves a dual purpose – as a platform for acknowledging and expressing gratitude towards the silent heroes in the community and as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of a U.S. volunteers.



Sgt. Choi Hamin, the Area 1 and Area 2 Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) president; Fred Ware, the Area 1 BOSS adviser; and Spc. Ronnie Burnett, the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company (Hazardous Response) “Mountain Dragons” (59th CBRN) BOSS representative; are three pillars of Camp Casey’s volunteer community that help make everything happen.

"“I am honored to receive this award, which serves as motivation to persist in my commitment to supporting the community as a U.S. Soldier. I aspire to foster and maintain a positive relationship with the residents of Dongducheon, ensuring continued collaboration for the betterment of our shared community,"” stated Choi.

The highlight pinnacle of the ceremony will be the presentation of a speech and awards presentation from Park Hyeon-deok, the Dongducheon City Mayor, to Camp Casey volunteers. Mayor Park formally recognizing the outstanding support rendered to the local community in 2023 by some of the area’s most deserving U.S. volunteers.

“The community is warmly invited to witness and partake in this celebration of dedicated volunteers. Join us in the Citizen’s Auditorium to share in the spirit of giving back and cultivating a stronger, more connected Dongducheon. In conclusion, let this event be a reminder of the power of volunteerism and the collective strength it brings to our beloved community”, said Park.



Choi and Burnett are two such awardees who were recognized by the Dongducheon mayor for their dedication and positive impact in the community.



The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program is just one of many ways young Soldiers living overseas can be more involved in the community, foster relationships, and make a difference. The three main pillars of the Army’s BOSS program are quality of life, community service, and recreation and leisure.