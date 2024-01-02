The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Nykira Boulware
To Airman 1st Class:
Kennedy Allen
To Senior Airman:
Crystal Alexander
Myron Dukes-Westbrooks
Devin Lincoln
To Staff Sgt.:
Braxton Barker
Julian Bosi
Tyson Eggleston
Christopher Golston
Megan Ninemire
To Tech. Sgt.:
Christopher Arevalo
Daniel Minor
To Master Sgt.:
Aaliyah Johnson
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 13:49
|Story ID:
|461314
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gaining Altitude: January 2024 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT