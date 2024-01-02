Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Awards Cmdr. James Billings, Operations Officer of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15), Japan’s Defense Cooperation Medal (Second Class)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 21, 2023) – Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) presented Cmdr. James Billings, operations officer of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15) with Japan’s Defense Cooperation Medal (Second Class) December 21.



Billings, a native of Washington, D.C., was recognized for his achievements in planning and executing high-visibility operations and coordinating with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and several other nations.



“I am grateful to be recognized for my efforts, but this award serves as a reflection of the collective efforts of the CTF 71 staff, JMSDF, and our other allies and partners throughout the theater” said Billings. “The missions we are required to execute across the Navy’s largest and most dynamic theater require us to operate seamlessly across navies at a moment’s notice. I thank the JMSDF, their staff, and the nation of Japan.”



Billings has been assigned to CTF 71 since July 2022. Prior to his assignment at CTF 71, he served on four ships forward deployed to Japan, to include having commanded USS CHIEF (MCM 14) in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture. He also studied as an Olmsted Scholar in Shanghai, China.



The Defense Cooperation Award (Second Class) is presented to members of foreign armed forces who distinguished themselves by their most notable achievement or service rendered in contribution to defense cooperation between Japan and their countries. This is the highest medal Japan awards to members of a foreign military.



According to the award announcement, Billings’ unrelenting perseverance and steadfast devotion to duty reflected great credit on him and contributed significantly to perpetuating the legacy for CTF 71.



Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Task Force 71, also attended the ceremony.



"Since his arrival, James has represented the standard for CTF-71’s support to Allies and partners—it's what we do,” said Harts. “It's an incredible honor to know that the Japanese government recognizes his efforts and leadership in orchestrating all theater surface combatant operations throughout the Western Pacific. James' work seamlessly conducting JMSDF and USN destroyer operations has been essential to the demonstration of our combined resolve for the continuation of a free and open Indo Pacific. Bravo Zulu James on a job well done. "



During his next tour, Billings will serve as the executive officer aboard USS Higgins (DDG 76).



DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest destroyer squadron, consisting of nine Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. In addition to serving as immediate superior in command for these destroyers, DESRON 15 serves as Seventh Fleet’s Surface Warfare Commander providing oversight over all U.S. Navy cruiser and destroyer and U.S. Coast Guard cutter independent deployments, and as CTF-70’s Sea Combat Commander providing all traditional support to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

