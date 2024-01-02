U.S. Army's chief logisitican visits Sierra Army Depot

Photo By Doug Magill | Lt. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff for logistics, speaks with...... read more read more Photo By Doug Magill | Lt. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff for logistics, speaks with Sierra Army Depot employees, at Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, Calif., Dec. 20. Sierra Army Depot employs approximately 1,200 U.S. Army civilian employees in Herlong and is located approximately 60 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada. Sierra Army Depot provides materiel readiness and unique sustainment solutions for the U.S. Army and the Joint Force. Sierra Army Depot is one of 26 locations that make up the U.S. Army’s Organic Industrial Base – and is assigned to U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s most senior-ranking logistician visited, the U.S. Army’s largest supply support activity, Dec. 20.



Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff for logistics, visited Sierra Army Depot to view operations at the Army’s industrial base installation responsible for unique sustainment solutions and responsible material readiness. Hoyle saw first hand what the depot has been doing throughout 2023 for Presidential Drawdown Authorities and the U.S. Army strategic reserve.



“It’s been amazing watching all of this,” Hoyle said. “The operations at places like Sierra, Anniston, Red River, Watervliet and Rock Island, what you all are doing. It’s showing that the industrial base is prepared and ready.”



Sierra Army Depot opened the visit by showcasing its strategic reserve lot – a pilot program for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command -- before moving on to show its efforts of support as the U.S. Army Reserve’s central issuing facility of organizational clothing and individual equipment. Sierra Army Depot closed the visit by showcasing its roles as the U.S. Army’s largest supply support activity as well as its parts harvest and long-term storage activities.



Hoyle made visiting with members of the Sierra Army Depot workforce a priority during her visit, personally speaking with employees and presenting coins to employees in each work center she visited.



Sierra Army Depot employs approximately 1,200 U.S. Army civilian employees in Herlong and is located approximately 60 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada. Sierra Army Depot provides materiel readiness and unique sustainment solutions for the U.S. Army and the Joint Force. Sierra Army Depot is one of 26 locations that make up the U.S. Army’s Organic Industrial Base – and is assigned to U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.