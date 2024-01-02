Fort McCoy 2023 year in review: First half of year included historic events, continued construction, winter training (January to March)

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown at sunset Feb. 2, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, anti-terrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Going into 2023, Fort McCoy had a lot going on. The installation had numerous construction projects and planned construction going on, lots of training was planned, and historic things were happening.



And as the first half of the year went on, the Fort McCoy team and workforce stepped up to get many, many things accomplished successfully. No matter what challenge arose, through every month, the installation team stood strong to get the mission done.



JANUARY

— Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Human Resources workforce development team kicked off 2023 with a whole new approach to welcoming new employees to the installation.The new phased onboarding process held its first session Jan. 3 at the Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) conference room.



“This is something new we’re doing to enhance our onboarding process for new team members,” said Workforce Development Specialist Jamie Gular with Fort McCoy DHR.



Gular said Fort McCoy DHR has been working on improving their new team member onboarding process over the past year based on feedback the directorate has received from new team members in the garrison workforce and leaders.



“Onboarding is more than just in-processing, completing administrative requirements, and mandatory training,” Gular said.



And through the feedback and through a lot of hard work by the DHR team as well as the Workforce Development Working Group, a new onboarding program was built in a phased approach.



“Phase one is pre-arrival and sponsorship,” Gular said. “Phase two is arrival and welcome. The goal of this phase is to personalize the welcome of new team members to the Fort McCoy team. Successfully welcoming and onboarding a new team member requires planning, careful thought, and effort — especially from leaders. However, it is effort worth spending.”



— The construction of a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area also was in full steam as 2023 began. By Jan. 5, 2023, framework for the building started taking shape and it started looking like a building.



A news update prior to Jan. 5 stated that contractor L.S. Black Constructors had one wall built on the new building, and workers continued work all around the grounds. Additionally, steel for framework had started to arrive and more and more infrastructure work from late December into early January was visible throughout the project.



— One by one, firefighters donned their dry suits and diving equipment and slipped below the ice of Big Sandy Lake on South Post on Jan. 11 to practice rescuing a victim during ice rescue training for the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department dive team.



Members of fire department’s dive team spent most of the day at the lake practicing various scenarios and honing their ice diving skills as part of an annual requirement to not only refresh skills but also maintain certifications, said Assistant Fire Chief Hunter Young. He said it’s especially important for each member of the dive team to maintain their readiness, especially if the team is called for a real-world response.



Young explained the main scenario they practiced for each diver.



“We were doing (a scenario) that has a fisherman who has fallen through the ice,” Young said. “The first team we have that goes out is going to rescue the fisherman through a surface rescue, and then the fisherman is relays back that his partner has went under water. From there we activate a dive team. The dive team then gets ready, goes in, and finds the second victim.”



Young also explained why it’s important to practice and maintain these skills every year.



“It’s a very technical skill,” Young said. “It can be claustrophobic under the ice, so they’re learning to be comfortable down there. They can have very low visibility under the ice once the mud gets stirred up, so it’s a great thing to get out here and practice and make sure you’re comfortable when the time comes to have to do your job.”



Firefighter Brandon Perron was one of the divers who practiced the scenario Jan. 11 at the lake. He said the training was a great experience, and that being part of the dive team has special importance to the area around Fort McCoy.



“It’s a big importance in our area in particular in that we don’t have (any other) really defined dive teams in our area,” Perron said. “Our department having this capability allows us to go anywhere in the Monroe County area to go and help the local communities that don’t have this capability and to be able to be there as quickly as possible to get under the water to help people.”



— Fort McCoy Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance (LRAM) crew member Kris Steinhoff with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security was busy operating an excavator with a special attachment in early January to improve safety along a roadway on the installation’s South Post.



For this work, Jim Raiten, LRAM coordinator with Fort McCoy DPTMS, said Steinhoff was doing some roadside vegetation clearing in a cooperative effort with Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



“Fort McCoy DPW identified some roadsides that have vegetation encroachment, such as overhanging limbs and smaller trees growing in the right of way throughout the installation,” Raiten said. “So, this work was being done to help maintain the travel routes, so they are safe and lessen maintenance of the roadway.”



— Fort McCoy held its 2023 observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 19 at McCoy’s Community Center, and guest speaker Marcus Gentry took the opportunity during that observance to challenge all in attendance to remember the principles Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived by.



Gentry’s presentation looked at many things representing the memory, history, and meaning of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Gentry discussed the principles King lived by during his presentation.



“The first principle that he lived by is the principle of compassion — compassion for someone in something beyond himself,” Gentry said. “One of his quotes that he used to speak about this principle was true compassion. True compassion is more than just flinging a coin at a beggar. It demands on our humanity that if we live in a society that produces beggars, we are morally commanded to restructure society. That’s what he said about compassion. That’s one principle.”



— Fifty Airmen with multiple Air National Guard security forces units completed a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course in mid-January at Fort McCoy in a training effort led by Air Force security forces instructors.



Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Harvey, security forces manager with the 164th Mission Support Group, 164th Airlift Wing, at Memphis Air National Guard Base, Tenn., helped get the training organized. Harvey had previously trained in Fort McCoy’s version of the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC).



He said holding an all-Air Force version of CWOC at Fort McCoy in 2023 made sense. The 16-day course his team of instructors is teaching is reflective of the former Fort McCoy CWOC course that ended in the spring 2022.



“We actually had to turn away people for this session because there was so much interest,” Harvey said. “We’re glad to come here and hold this course.”



Tech. Sgt. Michael Samsa, one of the instructors supporting the training who’s with the 164th Security Forces Squadron at Memphis, said they goal was to teach a wide range of cold-weather skills and tactics during the course.



“We're teaching how to use an ahkio sled, how to use thermal shelters, how to traverse rugged terrain with snowshoes and ski poles and be able to sustain operations in these types of cold-weather environments,” Samsa said.



— The newly formed Hiring Process Action Team kicked off in January to tackle arguably the biggest challenges faced by Fort McCoy Garrison today — hiring and recruitment.



One of Fort McCoy’s 2023 Decisive Points is was to aggressively pursue a 100 percent position fill rate by Sept. 30 — a challenge set by the Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger who will be the champion for this initiative. The Fort McCoy Resource Management Office teamed up with the Directorate of Human Resources, the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, and the Civilian Human Resources Agency to find solutions to fill positions and decrease the time it takes to hire talent.



FEBRUARY

— In early February, construction operations were well underway to build a C-17 load trainer facility at Fort McCoy’s Young Air Assault Strip on South Post, said General Engineer Gareth Ferguson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



Contractor Veteran Range Solutions received a contract for $1,497,609 to build the facility at the air assault strip, Ferguson said.



According to the contract’s statement of work, it states to “construct a C-17 load trainer, complete with ramp and simulated cargo area with tie downs, and house it within a 3,500 square-foot pre-manufactured metal building.



“Construction is expected to be complete by April,” Ferguson said.



As of Feb. 10, a large amount of the framework of the facility had already been completed and work remained steady as weather conditions allowed for steady progress. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), having the facility at the airstrip is good for training support operations that already take place there. Many Air Force units utilize the airstrip every year for exercises, touch-and-go landings with C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globe-master III aircraft, and more, every year. A work order to have this facility added to the airstrip was first submitted to DPW by the DPTMS Range Branch in November 2020.



— On Feb. 8, Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy senior commander, visited with the barracks renovation project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, as part of an overall visit to the Fort McCoy barracks renovation project.



Baker got a firsthand look at the ongoing efforts. The barracks are undergoing repairs and renovations after the Operation Allies Welcome mission. More than 200 barracks were being renovated throughout the cantonment area.



— Fort McCoy’s prescribed burn team got its earliest start to hold a prescribed burn in recent memory as they held the installation’s first prescribed burn of the year Feb. 13 along several miles of railroad grade on South Post.



The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; DPW Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who work in partnership with the post’s DPW team.



Charles Mentzel, installation forester for the DPW Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, said completing and planning prescribed burns must be a team approach.



“Prescribed burns, generally, are done in the spring and fall seasons because weather conditions are most favorable at those times,” Mentzel said.



For the Feb. 13 prescribed burn, weather was sunny with a slight breeze and near 40 degrees. Mentzel said the prescribed burn effort was a success that saves time and effort later on.



“We learned many years ago to burn the south slopes (along the tracks) as soon as they are cleared of snow,” Mentzel said. “When everything is surrounded by snow, we cut our man-hours well over half. So, we keep an eye on conditions and burn it when it is ready.”



— In January and early February, contractor JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., were preparing to move four World War II-era barracks buildings from the 1600 block of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area to other areas of the installation in late-February and March.



“Two of the barracks will be set in the 1700 block, one in the 1800 block, and one in the 2800 block,” said Engineering Technician/Construction Inspector Timothy Peterson with the Fort McCoy DPW Construction Inspection Branch. “They will be set in open lots among the rest of the barracks in the blocks. Eventually they will be brought back on-line and returned to use for units that come here for training.”



— Dozens of Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) held their Cabin Fever 2023 event in early February. Cabin Fever is a brigade-wide event used to promote physical, mental, and spiritual fitness during the winter months of Wisconsin.



— Fort McCoy held its 2023 Black History Month observance Feb. 16 at McCoy’s Community Center with Dr. Quincey Daniels Jr. serving as the featured guest speaker.



Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month, is an annual celebration in February of achievements by black Americans and a time to recognize the positive impact they’ve had on the history of the United States. The observance was organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.



Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the office opened the observance with opening remarks. She was followed by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble, garrison chaplain, with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office who gave the invocation. Guzman then introduced Daniels. Daniels is a former Army officer and veteran of many deployments. He’s also an educator and serves as a dissertation chair and organizational program lead in the School of Education at National University. He’s a native of San Antonio, Texas, and is a current resident of Mindoro, Wis.



During his presentation, Daniels shared personal experiences about himself and his family, and more.



“Well first thank you for having me here,” Daniels said. “I really appreciate the time to be back on Fort McCoy since it’s been a part of my life since 1991. ... Black history is American history. That’s typically what everybody can remember. Black history is American history.



“What does it mean to me? ... We make a difference, and we can do the mission just like everybody else. ... Everybody is better when we work together. That’s the key message,” Daniels said.



— Several members of the Fort McCoy Garrison team earned top awards during the 2022 Army Installation Management Command Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition held in January. Audiovisual Production Specialist Greg Mason with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office earned the 2022 Installation Management Command Clark Taylor Civilian Videographer of the Year. Mason also earned two other awards in special categories. He earned first place in Broadcast Category C, Social Media/Multimedia Video, and he also earned a second-place award in Broadcast Category B, Feature Video.



In the community relations portion of the competition, Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday, then with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, was recognized in Category L, earning the 2023 Installation Management Command Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction.



In the writing competition, Public Affairs Specialist Scott T. Sturkol, editor of The Real McCoy newspaper, earned the 2022 Installation Management Command Moss-Holland Civilian Writer of the Year. Sturkol also earned a second-place award in photography competition. He earned second place in Category C, Training Documentation Photograph, of a photo of cold-water immersion training. A photo that also happened to be selected by the Army as one of 60 Photos of the Year for 2022.



— Contractor JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., and Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., successfully moved the first two of four World War II-era barracks buildings from the 1600 block to the 1700 block on Feb. 24 and March 2.



In moving the first barracks building, the contractors were doing something never done before on

Fort McCoy — they were moving an 81-year-old, 90-foot, two-story barracks building and moving it with a remote-controlled system on wheels down streets and through parking lots and over frozen lots.



Matt Childs with Heritage Movers guided the barracks on its course that took it directly in front of one of the newest four-story barracks buildings recently constructed on post. It was a moment of “old meets new” on this historical day.



To move the barracks building from its original location to its new location in the 1700 block, it only took the contractors a few hours to complete. On March 2, with the practice of having moved the first barracks building on Feb. 24 the previous week, Childs and his team of fellow contractors went to work moving another building. And again, within hours, they had the second barracks rolled into place next to the first one in the 1700 block of the cantonment area.



— Fort McCoy began its support for the 81st Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign on Feb. 28 with a campaign kick-off breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center on post.



The AER campaign runs annually from March 1 to May 15, according to the AER webpage, www.armyemergencyrelief.org. AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs. Contributions to AER help active-duty Soldiers (single and married) and their families, retirees and their family members, and surviving spouses or or-phans of Soldiers who died while on active duty or after they retired.



The breakfast included dozens of Fort McCoy community members. The breakfast was organized by the Fort McCoy Army Community Service (ACS) Office with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard provided opening remarks at the event.



— More than 40 teams of Army ROTC cadets under U.S. Army Cadet Command descended on Fort McCoy for competition in the 2023 Northern Warfare Challenge, which is hosted by University of Wisconsin–La Crosse’s Eagle Battalion and 3rd Brigade Army ROTC. The ROTC teams came to the installation from across the Midwest, Arizona, and Vermont, said Lt. Col. Brian R. Knutson with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.



At Fort McCoy on Feb. 24, teams competed in rifle marksmanship, cold-weather first aid, knot tying, and fire-starting, Knutson said. On Feb. 25, teams then participated in a 16-mile ruck march through the bluffs of La Crosse, Wis., on the Hixon trails with 35-pound rucksacks, beginning at the Forest Hills golf course.



— Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade conducted their Best Observer-Coach/Trainer (OC/T) competition in late February at Fort McCoy. The competition creates opportunity to provide special recognition to First Army OC/Ts who have demonstrated outstanding military performance, leadership, and achievements in their daily duties.



MARCH

— Vietnam War veteran and former Fort McCoy Supervisory Public Safety Dispatcher Alan Blencoe’s Army uniform was official placed in a display case March 6 in his remembrance by his wife Kathy and Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Director Mark Reaves at the Fort McCoy History Center.



Blencoe, a former Army sergeant who served in Vietnam and the Army from February 1970 to December 1971, served as the supervisory public safety dispatcher at Fort McCoy from April 2011 to May 2019 when he retired. He died unexpectedly Sept. 14, 2021.



“Kathy reached out to me last fall to inquire about if we would be interested in Al’s Vietnam uniform for the History Center display,” said Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. “Kathy donated the uniform by mailing it to me, and we coordinated with DES to have a small ceremony to place the uniform in the case. This was meaningful to me, as Al was a mentor to me when I worked at DES, and we shared the connection of being life-long learners. Now Al is a part of our History Center, and he will continue to help others be life-long learners by sharing a piece of his Vietnam experience.”



Before serving at Fort McCoy as a dispatcher, Blencoe served in the same capacity for La Crosse County, Wis. In all, he served in 911communications for more than 35 years.



— Throughout February and into early March, progress of construction on the $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy stayed steady despite some extreme cold on some days and snow and freezing rain on others.



According to a March 3 update by Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy, the project reached 20 percent completion. And with spring just around the corner, the pace of construction and progress got even stronger. On March 7, contractor L.S. Black Constructors had completed installing framework for the roof and was working on installation of more exterior items. In his March 3 update, Green said ongoing work included more truss installation and more mechanical, electrical, and plumbing installation was also taking place as well. Overall, the contract for the project, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022. Construction operations began in August 2022.



— Announced in March, Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2022 was an estimated $2.52 billion, above the $1.93 billion reported for FY 2021, garrison officials announced.



The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office. Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled $629.08 million for FY 2022 compared to $481.6 million for FY 2021. A total of 2,444 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2022 — 1,320 civilians, 586 military, and 538 contract employees.



Approximately 66.4 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County. The total FY 2021 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $185.36 million. FY 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy. Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included $42.5 million in military construction on post.



— In late March, it was announced that Fort McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Area had its best season for customers ever during the 2022-2023 winter season with 14,465 customers, officials with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) said.



“Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area closed for the season March 5 after celebrating a record-breaking season,” said DFMWR Director Patric McGuane. “Also on Friday, March 3, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Mr. Joseph Lamb purchased the 13,883rd ticket of the 2022-2023 season at Whitetail Ridge, and he was given his Golden Ticket where he was the lucky winner of a 2023-2024 season pass. Whitetail Ridge went on to eclipse the 14,000 customers mark for the year … thank you to all the Ski Patrol volunteers, DFMWR employees and the Fort McCoy teams who made this season the most successful in Fort McCoy history.”



The previous best year was the 2020-2021 season where 13,882 people went to the ski area, and the third best now was the 2021-2022 season where the ski area had 12,889 customers, said DFMWR Business and Recreation Division Chief Karla M. Rynes.



“Our team did a great job to keep the hill going when Mother Nature did not play nice,” Rynes said. “But Alex (Karis) and the Outdoor Recreation team fought hard and kept it going. I am very proud of the whole team! It was a great season, and I can't wait to see what the camping season brings us.”



— Also in March, Fort McCoy family member Isabella Hilt was named the 2023 Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America for her leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.



The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Then in its 76th year, the program honors the nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures.



— Fort McCoy held its 2023 Women’s History Month observance March 16 at McCoy’s Community Center with the Department of Defense’s theme for the month: “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”



Jodi Vandenberg-Daves, who holds a doctorate degree in history from the University of Minnesota and is the professor and chair for race, gender, and sexuality studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gave her presentation as part of the observance. Vandenberg-Daves discussed several topics related to her work at the university.



In her presentation, Vandenberg-Daves spoke about the importance of telling those “stories.”



“I love the reference to all the collectors of those stories and the creators of stories,” Vandenberg-Daves said. “One of the issues, though, and … perhaps one of the reasons why we have Women's History Month is that women's stories have tended to more likely be silenced in a culture that is based on a lot of patriarchal norms and traditions. (We) talk about that when I teach this, you know, at the college level. I … talk a little bit about the history of the institutions and all these different civilizations throughout the world that have tended to not let women into public spaces. That the public spaces have been more for men … whether that's a religious space … or a workspace or a political space or a military space, whatever it might be. … All those spaces … women have tended to have less access.”



— In March the installation remembered the 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom. One story highlighted a time capsule left at the installation in 2004.



In November 2004, the 617th Military Police Company of the Kentucky National Guard was one of many military units completing their mobilization at Fort McCoy for deployment. It was in that month the unit wrapped up their training at Wisconsin’s only Army installation and prepared to head off to Iraq for a year deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Before they left, however, some members of the unit decided they'd put together a “time capsule” of sorts in a plastic drawer they got from the Fort McCoy Exchange, put some mementos in it, and stash it away in the walls of one of the hundreds of barracks on the installation’s cantonment area.



“I think the concept was we believed when we got back, we were we were gonna be able to open it when we (got back),” said Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy F. Nein, battalion sergeant major of the 198th Military Police Battalion of the Kentucky Army National Guard at Louisville. At the time, Nein was a staff sergeant with the 617th.



But after their deployment, members of the unit never went back to find their time capsule. Whoever stashed the drawer of mementos into the wall did it well because it remained undiscovered for 19 years. The time capsule was found in fall 2022 when contractors were beginning major renovations on 200 of the barracks at Fort McCoy.



When workers discovered the capsule, they made sure to give it to members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, who in turn presented it to the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office for eventual presentation into the Fort McCoy History Center.



Nein said he and probably everyone else probably never thought about the capsule until just recently when a member of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office contacted him to ask if he was part of the team who left their names on items in the capsule. When they came back from their deployment where every member of the unit faced combat engagement on nearly a daily basis, he said the time capsule was the furthest thing from their minds.



“It was a very long year,” he said.



— Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas E. Campbell shares his story March 3 at Fort McCoy during a presentation at building 60 at the installation. Campbell served as a featured speaker for Fort McCoy’s suicide prevention awareness in early March 2023.



Campbell spoke to Fort McCoy personnel on March 2, 3, and 4. His presentation about what he has experienced is probably not too unlike many he had addressed in his audience. Since 2001, many service members like Campbell have experienced many deployments, high operations tempo, and there’s also the possibility they’ve lost someone important in their life along the way — also like Campbell.



Campbell talked about being a sniper in Operation Iraqi Freedom and losing his spotter and friend, Sgt. Ryan Baum. Baum died in combat action in Iraq on May 18, 2007.



“He was killed on a patrol he wasn’t supposed to be on,” Campbell said. “He talked me into letting him go on the patrol. ... He was supposed to go on leave that night. And the reason he was supposed to go on leave was because his first child was going to be born.” Campbell talked about survivor guilt and how it haunted him.



— After doing well and earning top honors earlier in the year in the 2022 Army Installation Management Command Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition, several of the same Fort McCoy communicators followed suit after advancing for competition in the 2022 Army Materiel Command David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition.



First, Audiovisual Production Specialist Greg Mason with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office earned first place and the title as the 2022 Army Materiel Command Clark Taylor Civilian Videographer of the Year.



Next, in the writing competition, Public Affairs Specialist Scott T. Sturkol, editor of The Real McCoy newspaper, earned first place and the title of 2022 Army Material Command Moss-Holland Civilian Writer of the Year. Sturkol also earned a first-place award in photography competition. He earned first place in Category C, Training Documentation Photograph, of a photo of cold-water immersion training.



In the community relations portion of the competition, Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday, formerly with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and now with the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office, was recognized in Category L, earning third place for the 2023 Army Materiel Command Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction.



— Army Reserve Soldiers held their individual rifle qualification tables March 18 at Fort McCoy as part of unit readiness training. The units involved in the qualification training were the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, the 368th Public Affairs Detachment, the 410th Medical Logistics Company, and the 719th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services.



— Employees supporting the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Food Program Management Office and LRC Supply Subsistence Management Office recently were part of an Army Food Management Assistance Team (FMAT) Inspection where upon completion the Fort McCoy team earned a perfect score from the inspection, officials said.



The FMAT inspection took place March 29-31 at Fort McCoy, said Fort McCoy Food Program Manager Andy Pisney.



“The FMAT inspects each installation food program every 18 months in the Continental United States and every 12 months in overseas locations,” Pisney said. “The objectives of the FMAT inspections are to assist in raising the quality of the installation food service program and to increase the effectiveness by identifying programs that are functioning well or that may require improvement.”



Roberta Sheffield and Franklin Booker with the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence at Fort Lee, Va., inspected the Fort McCoy LRC Food Program, Pisney said. They inspected the Food Program Management Office, contract surveillance, communication, administration, subsistence, food safety/sanitation, nutrition, facilities and equipment, resource management, and modernization.



“Out of a total of 57 points available on the inspection, the Fort McCoy LRC Food Program received 57 points, which is a first for us,” Pisney said.



— The 88th Readiness Division headquartered at Fort McCoy, Wis., and Fort Snelling, Minn., hosted a Meet Your Army Reserve recruiting event at Fort McCoy on Mar. 30. More than 20 students and teachers from around Wisconsin engaged in training simulation and hands-on experiences.



The students were greeted at the Medical Simulation Training Center by Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, 88th RD commanding general; Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Wisconsin, retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson; and Lt. Col. Jim Lavelle, representing U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy.



The group observed portions of the Army Reserve Medical Command Best Warrior Competition then moved to Regional Training Site-Medical for hands-on medical simulation training.



Next, they transitioned to the Simulations Training Complex, where military equipment and historical/informational displays shared more about Army Reserve opportunities. Lunch was an experience for the group to prepare their own meals, ready-to eat.



Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade supported the event, taking rotations from the group in High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle for a ride through the Wheeled Vehicle Driving Course. When returning from the course, students viewed the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, the vehicle designated to replace the Humvee. The event concluded with a virtual experience for students in the Warrior Skills Trainer, where they were able to be behind the virtual wheel of a Humvee.



