CAMP DARBY, Italy - Just a 30-minute drive north of Camp Darby, you’ll find the incredibly unique Tuscan town of Lucca. While known for its well-preserved historic walls and city center, Lucca is also a vibrant cultural hotspot. It is home to a lively music scene, a plethora of healthy and innovative dining options, and a thriving community of comic and cosplay aficionados. This town truly has something for everyone. Here are a few highlights to explore.



1. Historic City Walls



Perhaps the most iconic feature of Lucca is its ancient city wall. Built between the mid-1600s and early 1800s, this massive structure is still remarkably well preserved. Unlike many Tuscan towns, Lucca’s walls are wide enough to support a large biking and walking path that encircles the entire city, shaded on both sides by rows of large trees. This is an ideal place to enjoy some fresh air and views of the city below. You can even rent bicycles or multi-seater pedal carts!

\

There are also several access points from which to explore the interior of Lucca’s historic walls. Venturing into these dark stone tunnels will reveal a variety of seemingly secret rooms and enclaves. Many also house artwork or other interesting displays.



2. Piazza dell'Anfiteatro



Today, Lucca’s Piazza dell'Anfiteatro is a beautiful oval piazza surrounded by shops and restaurants. But once upon a time, this was the location of a large Roman amphitheater. You can still see the outline of this historic site in the piazza today. Take a stroll around the shops, enjoy a delicious meal or cup of coffee, and imagine the roars of the ancient crowds that once gathered within these walls.



3. Guinigi Tower



Lucca has no shortage of historical sites to enjoy. One of the most unique is Guinigi Tower. Climb its 230 steps and you’ll discover a delightful surprise: a tiny forest of Holm Oaks. Of Lucca’s original 130 medieval towers, Guinigi Tower and the Tower of Gold are the only ones still intact today.



Also be sure to check out the Cathedral of San Martino, a sixth-century church that houses some breathtaking art and sculptures.



5. Local Cuisine



We would be remiss not to mention Lucca’s vibrant culinary scene. The city is renowned for its traditional Tuscan dishes, including hearty soups, homemade pasta, succulent meats, and delectable desserts. Explore the narrow streets of Lucca's historic center to discover charming trattorias and osterias where you can sample authentic Tuscan flavors. Don't forget to try Lucca's famous Buccellato, a sweet bread filled with raisins and anise seeds, which has been a local specialty for centuries.



In addition to its traditional food options, Lucca is now home to a burgeoning variety of whole food, vegetarian, and vegan dining options. The town really has become a meeting place of traditional and contemporary Italian culture. Wander through the piazzas in the middle of town and you’re sure to encounter an array of delightful and innovative choices.



6. Music Festivals



Lucca is known for its vibrant music scene and hosts several music festivals throughout the year. One of the most famous is the Lucca Summer Festival, which attracts renowned international artists and bands to perform in the city's historic venues. The festival takes place in July and offers a diverse range of musical genres, including rock, pop, jazz, and classical. Attending a live concert in Lucca is an unforgettable experience that allows you to enjoy world-class music in a unique and beautiful setting.



7. Gorgeous Gardens



Lucca boasts several beautiful gardens that provide a peaceful escape from the bustling city center. One of the most notable is the Giardino Botanico di Lucca, a botanical garden filled with a wide variety of plant species from around the world. Founded in 1820 by the Duchess of Lucca, Maria Luisa of Bourbon, it’s a beautiful place to take a leisurely stroll, admire the colorful flowers, and relax in a tranquil atmosphere. Another garden worth visiting is the Orto Botanico, which features a collection of rare and medicinal plants and herbs.



8. Comics, Cosplay and Games



Lucca has become a hotspot for comic book enthusiasts and gamers. There are many specialty, comics and games shops throughout town and each year Lucca hosts one of the largest comic book and gaming conventions in Europe. The Lucca Comics & Games Festival takes place annually in late October or early November and attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world. The festival features exhibitions, workshops, cosplay contests, and opportunities to meet renowned artists and authors. Whether you are a fan of comics, video games, or fantasy literature, this festival offers an immersive experience that celebrates popular culture.



A meeting point of traditional and contemporary Italian culture, Lucca offers a plethora of fun activities and attractions. From exploring the historic city walls to indulging in local cuisine and attending music festivals, there is something for everyone in this charming Tuscan town. Whether you’re a history buff, a food lover, or a comics enthusiast, Lucca will captivate you with its rich heritage and vibrant atmosphere.

