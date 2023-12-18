Military family life: The McGuire family’s Army journey

Courtesy Photo | Military spouse, Amber McGuire, came to Camp Darby with her husband, Tech. Sgt. Toby...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military spouse, Amber McGuire, came to Camp Darby with her husband, Tech. Sgt. Toby McGuire, of the 731st MUNS, and their two children, eight-year-old Rocky and seven-year-old Max. Photo courtesy: Amber McGuire see less | View Image Page

Military spouse, Amber McGuire, came to Camp Darby with her husband, Tech. Sgt. Toby McGuire, of the 731st MUNS, and their two children, eight-year-old Rocky and seven-year-old Max. “Since moving to Italy we have loved getting a firsthand experience of European culture,” Amber said.



And although living far from friends, family and the comforts of home has its challenges, she says her family has “enjoyed meeting military members from all over and learning about different cultures. This has resulted in some great friendships.”



Amber McGuire encourages other military families to overcome tough times by taking advantage of available resources. And “don’t get discouraged by the differences from one base to another,” she said. “Instead, think of this as an opportunity to embrace the new experience.”



She also advises new families to focus on the positive, wherever they are located. “Being a military family comes with challenges,” she said, “but in the end, it is worth the chance to meet new people and explore different places.”