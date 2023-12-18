Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military family life: The McGuire family’s Army journey

    Military family life: The McGuire family’s Army Journey

    Courtesy Photo | Military spouse, Amber McGuire, came to Camp Darby with her husband, Tech. Sgt. Toby...... read more read more

    ITALY

    11.30.2023

    Story by Andrea Culletto 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Military spouse, Amber McGuire, came to Camp Darby with her husband, Tech. Sgt. Toby McGuire, of the 731st MUNS, and their two children, eight-year-old Rocky and seven-year-old Max. “Since moving to Italy we have loved getting a firsthand experience of European culture,” Amber said.

    And although living far from friends, family and the comforts of home has its challenges, she says her family has “enjoyed meeting military members from all over and learning about different cultures. This has resulted in some great friendships.”

    Amber McGuire encourages other military families to overcome tough times by taking advantage of available resources. And “don’t get discouraged by the differences from one base to another,” she said. “Instead, think of this as an opportunity to embrace the new experience.”

    She also advises new families to focus on the positive, wherever they are located. “Being a military family comes with challenges,” she said, “but in the end, it is worth the chance to meet new people and explore different places.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 15:23
    Story ID: 461202
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military family life: The McGuire family’s Army journey, by Andrea Culletto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Military family life: The McGuire family’s Army Journey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military family

    Camp Darby

    USAG Italy

    TAGS

    Military family
    Camp Darby
    USAG Italy
    military family appreciation
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT