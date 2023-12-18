Building of third, four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks at Fort McCoy continues as January 2024 begins

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new construction project to build a new $28.08 million...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new construction project to build a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Dec. 22, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

As January 2024 dawns, contractors have been busy getting the foundation complete for a third four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks at Fort McCoy as construction with the Army Corps of Engineers-managed project continues.



The third barracks was awarded June 28 to BlindermanPower (Construction) at just over $28 million. A notice to proceed with construction was given on Sept. 26. As of Jan. 2, a lot of infrastructure construction has been completed and work on concrete placements for footings, stem walls, and piers are still getting done, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



In his weekly update about the project Dec. 22, Green said construction progress was still at 1 percent complete but remained steady. Additionally, mild winter temperatures and weather have helped more work get completed.



As construction continues it will follow a statement of work. In the statement of work about the project, it states the contractor will “construct a four-story transient training enlisted barracks for major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization training at Fort McCoy … to house 400 Soldiers in approximately 60,000 square feet.”



It also states that buildings will be made of “permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Green said.



“The current contract completion date is Oct. 2, 2025,” Green said.



This third barracks project is also part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings — one that is almost done, and two planned transient training officer quarters.



Having construction projects like this completed with local contractors also supports local economies. Earlier in 2023, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talked to members of the Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference about the importance of Fort McCoy’s economic impact to the local economies.



Messenger pointed out the installation’s impact for fiscal year (FY) 2022, which was approximately $2.52 billion. The data for the economic impact was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office. As determined, workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled $629.08 million for FY 2022 compared to $481.6 million for FY 2021.



A total of 2,444 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2022 — 1,320 civilians, 586 military, and 538 contract employees. Approximately 66.4 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County. FY 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



“That’s hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts,” Messenger said. “That’s hundreds of millions of dollars in new construction. It’s hundreds of millions of dollars in payroll that we have here. And this is a driver of the economy, but it’s not because of Fort McCoy being here. It’s because of the integration that we have in the local community. And mainly when I say local, I mean this part of the region.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



