U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and local authorities achieve environmental milestone at Germersheim Army Depot

Courtesy Photo | Workers clear trash adjacent to Germersheim Army Depot Gate 2 as part of a collaborate effort between U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the City of Lingenfeld Dec. 22, 2023.

GERMERSHEIM, Germany – Following nine months of coordinated efforts between U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz (USAG-RP) staff and the City of Lingenfeld, Germany, a significant milestone was achieved Dec. 22, 2023, when the area adjacent to Germersheim Army Depot (GAD) Gate 2 underwent a comprehensive cleanup accompanied by the installation of signs warning against unauthorized dumping in multiple languages.

The longstanding issue of illegal parking and trash dumping near Gate 2 had become a source of frustration the garrison and the local community.

Recognizing the severity of the problem, all involved parties acknowledged the necessity for a collaborative effort to rectify the situation.

"The successful collaboration between the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and local authorities showcases an inclusive approach to addressing environmental concerns and cultivating a cleaner, more responsible community," said Germersheim Army Depot Site Manager John Cruz.

In addition to the warning signs, strategically placed parking bollards were installed to serve as barriers, providing an added layer of deterrence.

