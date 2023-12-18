By Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomes, Chance Lee Davis, the first baby of the new year.
Baby Chance arrived at 12:30 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 inches.
Proud parents and veterans Alexa, culinary specialist, a native of West Palm Beach Florida and Douglas, infantryman and native of Gainesville, Virginia, are most looking forward to companionship as a family and seeing Chance and sister Emery, 20 months, grow up together and form the brother and sister bond.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2024 08:16
|Story ID:
|461161
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|36
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS
