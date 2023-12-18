Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

    Photo By Rodney Jackson | Proud parents and veterans Alexa and Douglas Davis welcomed baby Chance as the first...... read more read more

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Story by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    By Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs
    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomes, Chance Lee Davis, the first baby of the new year.
    Baby Chance arrived at 12:30 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 inches.
    Proud parents and veterans Alexa, culinary specialist, a native of West Palm Beach Florida and Douglas, infantryman and native of Gainesville, Virginia, are most looking forward to companionship as a family and seeing Chance and sister Emery, 20 months, grow up together and form the brother and sister bond.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 08:16
    Story ID: 461161
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 36
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC
    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #wearecrdamc #Armymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT