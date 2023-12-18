NMCSD Director, Nurse Share Unique Connection

Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NOV. 21, 2023) Capt. Elizabeth Adriano (L), Naval Medical Center...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NOV. 21, 2023) Capt. Elizabeth Adriano (L), Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) director, poses with Ens. Sarah Martin, NMCSD Med-Surg nurse. Adriano delivered Martin at NMCSD in 1999. Coincidentally, Adriano also delivered Martin's brother at Naval Hospital Guam seven years later. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Dual military couple, Lts. Brett and Kathy Stevens, were U.S. Navy Supply Officers stationed in San Diego when they received news that they would be welcoming their second child in the winter of 1999.



During the late-90s with hundreds of babies being delivered by Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Labor and Delivery department per month, the birth of the Stevens’ second-born daughter would compose half of this tale.



The other half entails the residency of a lieutenant who was on her way to becoming an OB/GYN.



On that joyous day for the Stevens in December 1999, Sarah Elizabeth Stevens was delivered by Lt. Elizabeth Adriano — who is now NMCSD’s Director.



“What are the chances that I would have the privilege and honor to serve under Captain Adriano 23 years after she delivered me,” ponders Ens. Sarah Martin (Stevens), NMCSD Med-Surg nurse. “It goes to show you how truly small the Navy can be.”



Martin’s interest in serving as a Navy nurse was sparked at a young age. Commissioned through Vanderbilt University’s ROTC program while simultaneously attending Belmont University’s Gordon E. Inman College of Nursing, which had an affiliation with the former, Martin ended up at her number one choice of duty location - NMCSD.



“It was my mom who discovered on NMCSD’s official Facebook page that Captain Adriano would be assuming command in June. She notified me immediately and ever since I have been looking forward to introducing myself — again,” says Martin.



Coincidentally, Adriano delivered the Stevens’ third child at Naval Hospital Guam seven years after Martin was born.



“The second time I met Captain Adriano was when my brother was delivered in Guam,” explains Martin. “I recall going up to her and saying “Thank you for delivering me.’”



For Adriano it is always a pleasure to have repeat patients.



“When I met the Stevens again on Guam, I remembered delivering Ensign Martin,” said Adriano. “I now recall an adorable seven-year-old who thanked me for delivering her. This is what I signed up for in the Navy and over the years it has been a rewarding and fulfilling endeavor. There is no higher honor for me than to deliver the babies of and care for those who have chosen to wear the cloth of our Nation.”



The spirit of service to our Nation and military-connected families continues with Navy Medicine professionals such as Martin.



“During my recent encounter with Captain Adriano, not only did I want to share my story of how I ended up becoming a Navy nurse, but I also wanted to thank her for the impressive team of medical professionals that she leads. Everyone from our corpsmen, nurses, and providers not only conduct their duties with great competence and passion, but so many of these individuals have been so instrumental in my development as a nurse and as a naval officer. Words cannot express how grateful I am as I’m about to depart NMCSD for another command. NMCSD, whether as an active duty nurse or federal civilian nurse, offers a unique and dynamic experience that cannot be found anywhere else. It has everything to do with the population we serve. The work can be challenging, but the is no way to put a price on the experience of showing up every day and honoring our nation’s heroes.”



“After making 13 military-related moves as a dependent, I’m now headed to my second duty station as an active duty service member. How crazy would it be to cross paths with Captain Adriano again,” expressed Martin.



Stranger things have happened not only in life, but also in the Navy.



“I’m not planning on retiring anytime soon. So if the opportunity arose to be there for the Martins, who knows…,” contemplates Adriano. “How epic would it be to deliver a third baby in the lineage of this amazing Navy family!”



[Editor's Note: Since the time of drafting this story, Ens. Martin has moved on to her second duty station.]