Black History Month

African Americans have a long, storied history of naval service that predates the establishment of the Navy and carries through all ages of peace and conflict. These trailblazers have occupied every rank, rate, and position throughout the Navy and continue to stand out as an example of honorable service.



The namesake of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) helped play a monumental part in black history in the military. Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, passed Executive Order 9981, abolishing segregation in the armed forces and ordering full integration of all branches on July 26, 1947.



“Executive order 9981 had a huge significance of not only the Navy, but all branches as a whole,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Albert Mitchell, the admin department leading petty officer. “At that time in history, African-Americans made up ten percent of the total U.S. population. Executive Order 9981 helped proclaim the equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed forces without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”



The military continues to take steps forward to achieve equality. The path starts with individuals looking within and realizing what they can do.



“This is the time to pause and reflect to ensure I’m being the best advocate and ally I can be,” said Mitchell. “I believe the continual teachings and acceptance of Black history as American history is a start. Most of history itself is one-sided, from the curriculum in our school systems to the economic inequalities we continue to face today. There have been multiple barriers, but we must continue to learn and unlearn as we grow together as a military force and country.”



U.S. history is Black History, and Black History is U.S. history as an totally enmeshed history that forms the very fabric of our nation. But to ignore our history is the surest way for us to repeat it, and to deny the imperfections of our country prevents us from achieving the goal set forth in the constitution that we support and defend, to move forward together toward a more perfect union.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:52 Story ID: 461136 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month, by PO2 Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.