Phoenix Rising From the Ashes

Photo By Senior Airman Antwain Hanks | Airman First Class Sabrina Fuller, 4th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, poses...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Antwain Hanks | Airman First Class Sabrina Fuller, 4th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, poses for a portrait photo at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2023. Fuller enlisted in the Air Force in March 2020. As a public affairs specialist, Fuller shares the Air Force story with a global audience through written stories, videos, and other means of communication, such as social media. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks) see less | View Image Page

"You are Strong. I know what you’re going through, and what you will go through is tough. But don't worry. One day, you will live your life, dream big, and be happy," to my past self, from Sabrina Fuller.



For Sabrina Fuller, the moment she decided to join the Air Force was a relief. It provided her with a feeling of happiness as it was one of the first choices she had made for herself. It was a moment in her career that would never slip into the deep abyss of lost memories.



“To me, I am the moon, and the Air Force is the sun,” expressed Sabrina. “For a moment, I was covered in darkness, surrounded and isolated. But as I came around, much as the moon came around the earth into the sun's light, the light from the Air Force shone on me, making me shine brighter than ever before.”



Her life felt as if it was a jail cell. The responsibilities forced upon her, the cold iron bars trapping her from the freedom of choice she yearned for, brought a feeling of isolation, depression, and sadness that was inescapable.



“I truly believe that I wouldn't be here today if I didn't join the Air Force,” expressed Sabrina as the seriousness of the statement reflected on her face. “I couldn't always see things in the light I do now. There was a point in time where I didn't even know if I wanted to live.”



At 12, Sabrina had the role of mother figure forced upon her. Her mother, living with the mental illness schizophrenia, and her father, struggling with mental health while trying to cope with her condition, were sometimes left unable to look after her and her siblings.



Being the mother figure requires selflessness. Sabrina found herself giving up things she wanted to do or experiences she could have had due to the responsibilities of looking after the well-being of her mother, father, and two siblings. She didn't resent it, but it didn't make her happy with her current life.



“I remember this one time my mother had an episode about my siblings and me being in danger at school and showed up to the school office panicking and frantic,” said Sabrina. “My teachers told me to wait till my father got there due to the fear of me getting hurt if I went up there to see her, but I knew I had to go calm her down because I didn't want her worrying or scared despite us not being in danger.”



Years passed for Sabrina, and the responsibilities took a toll on her. She still was the mother figure in the household, and despite not finding it fulfilling, it felt as if it was her duty since service before self was ingrained in her mind at a young age by her father.



As holding up the world was a strain on the Greek titan Atlas’s back, holding up her family's well-being was a strain on Sabiana’s mental health. The feeling of confinement and melancholy grew as Sabrina reached her lowest lows and her mental health crumbled.



“I felt alone in my struggle and didn't have anyone in my corner to express my feelings due to the sheer weight of the responsibilities at a young age that left me not wanting to be alive,” said Sabrina. “The only avenue I could ever find to release my feelings was through writing letters to my future self that things would be better, but I knew more had to be done to live a better life.”



As soon as this realization came to be, Sabrina knew what to do. She always wanted to join the Air Force but was still determining if she could do it due to family responsibilities. But this realization put that unsureness aside, and she decided it was the right thing to do.



Much like the mythological phoenix rising during its new life from the ashes of its old, rugged, and weathered predecessor, Sabrina rose out of the darkness once she joined. The tree that was once Sabrina's life no longer felt barren and started to bear a fruit sweeter than before. She became a new version of herself, filled with optimism and excitement.



“I used to be a derby downer, always looking at the negative in life and feeling like nothing good would come,” said Sabrina. “But after I joined the Air Force, I had a new outlook on life. I started to cherish moments more and started to feel like no matter what, everything was going to work out.”



Now, two years into being in the Air Force, Sabrina still has that optimism. She may need to learn what lies ahead for the rest of her journey, battles she will fight, or storms she will have to weather. But for Sabrina, joining the Air Force will always bring her joy.



"You are free. Keep living your life and putting yourself first. Take advantage of opportunities. Always stay happy. Live your life. And finally, don't ever regret. Don't get to the cliff's edge, wishing you would have jumped into the beautiful waters below," to my future self, from Sabrina Fuller.