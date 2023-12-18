Global Defense Unity:

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait–Through the lens of cooperation, nations engage in a continual process of adjusting, aligning, and repositioning their pieces, aspiring to construct a formidable united front against common security threats.



From cradle to grave, the process of an exercise has many moving parts.



Military exercises at any level hold complexities that range from the movements of troops and equipment to the maintenance of equipment, and providing lodging and food for troops.



U.S. Army Capt. Kyle Adams, a future operations planner for the 40th Infantry Division, leads the mustering of different shops which make exercises, engagements, and events happen successfully.



“One of the biggest challenges working with another country in the Middle East is the diversity of laws regulating commerce into and out of their country,” Adams said. “Every country has a different regulation or requirement based on the origin of the equipment. And these requirements can change year to year.”



In international exercises, legal and diplomatic considerations come into play. Adhering to international laws, respecting sovereign boundaries, and navigating diplomatic sensitivities are all part of the complex tapestry of conducting multinational military exercises.



For example, Bright Star 23, one of the largest multilateral exercises Task Force Spartan planned that was held in Egypt, hosted over 8,000 troops from over thirty different countries. Moving equipment in between these countries requires clearance, paperwork, and diplomatic tact. For example, the Indian Navy Ship Sumedha, had to be moved through international waters to the Mediterranean Sea to participate in the exercise. India and Egypt are separated by thousands of miles and not even on the same continent. A nation in this predicament would have to essentially receive clearance from every country it would travel through.



This goes the same for any, and all participating countries not directly a host nation’s neighbor. The legality behind not just movement of troops, but their equipment, would be met with their own individual challenges.



Whether it's medical training, explosive ordnance detonation familiarization, combined arms live fire exercises (CALFEX), or even airborne jumps, the Soldiers from Task Force Spartan have found themselves working alongside dozens of multinational militaries.



It is a storm of swords and a dance of shields. Often, things will shift to the right, to the left, or out entirely.



Military exercises are a hallmark of a nation's defense preparedness, serving as a litmus test for its military's operational capabilities and strategic acumen. However, orchestrating these exercises is a complex, multifaceted endeavor that extends beyond mere tactical drills. One of the bigger challenges is how to apply these tests across different countries.



Striking a balance between creating realistic scenarios and ensuring the safety of all participants is an intricate waltz. Practical exercises provide invaluable insights into actual combat situations, but they also entail a higher risk. Establishing robust safety protocols without compromising the realism of the exercise is a complex challenge.



Sgt. Zachary Eisenhart, a future effects coordinator of the 40th ID, understands that working closely with other countries is an essential aspect of running a successful event, exercise, or engagement.



“They are all eager to learn about our capabilities and show us theirs. They are friendly and look up to us as a fighting force,” Eisenhart said. “The main difference is the need for linguists to bridge the communications gap.”



Ensuring logistical support, including the provision of food, fuel, and other supplies, as well as maintenance and medical services, is a mammoth task. The logistical backbone must be robust to support the smooth execution of the exercise.



As the previously mentioned security clearances for equipment between countries, not each individual troop needs to be appropriately cleared. Assessing dietary restrictions, for health and religious reasons, is another formula in the equation to make sure exercises finish strong.



“Getting everyone's input to make it succinct is crucial. Sometimes Joe has to infer what Bob needs to make a decision,” Adams said. “But if you ask Bob first and then ask Joe, that goes nowhere. You have to bring everyone together to the same table at the same time.”



Capt. Alex Mundorf, a field artillery officer and lead planner for Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, works closely with other nations in planning future exercises.



“We’re executing the commander’s intent. The Commander owns the exercise and takes the vision to the partner nation. Negotiating with the partner nation to get what both parties want is crucial.”



These exercises aren’t just meant to showcase military capabilities - they also demonstrate partnerships and operability, showing that we are building relationships. Often, the success of the exercise can depend on the partner nation’s relationship.



“It all depends on the country’s friendship because some are more eager,” Mundorf said, “It’s similar to working with another section, but a little bigger. It’s always a negotiation about who does what with respect to each party.”



The planning of these exercises are not done by one board master; it is a team effort.



“When we were getting tank commanders from different units together, problems arose with planning the CALFEX,” Mundorf said. “I’m not a tank commander; I don’t know the answer!”



During Bright Star, the culminating live fire included tanks from U.S., Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Cypress and others. Essentially, all miscommunication needs to be dialed down to as close as zero as possible in order for these different functioning bodies to complete their mission.



Mundorf further explained what it takes to work with specific sections. When Mundorf finds himself organizing a part of the exercise he might not be familiar with, he is able to rope in the subject matter experts that are familiar with whatever topic.



Multinational military exercises represent a critical aspect of global defense strategy, embodying the intricate interplay of cooperation, strategy, and movement. These exercises, while showcasing military prowess, are primarily about forging robust partnerships and understanding the diverse operational dynamics of each participating nation. Challenges such as legal regulations, logistical complexities, and the need for effective communication underscore the importance of meticulous planning and coordination.



These exercises transcend mere demonstrations of military strength, focusing instead on cultivating lasting partnerships and fostering a unified preparedness for shared threats. Their effectiveness relies on a carefully balanced mix of authentic training situations, strict safety protocols, and the smooth amalgamation of various military practices and strategic goals, all driven by the collaborative efforts of an integrated, international team.



During the 40th ID’s time under Task Force Spartan, there have been thousands of troops deployed to almost a dozen countries working alongside militaries from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain and Jordan.



These multinational military exercises under Task Force Spartan, involving thousands of troops across multiple Middle Eastern countries, epitomize the essence of global defense strategy in the modern era. By navigating complex legal, logistical, and communicative challenges, these exercises underscore the importance of robust cooperation and deep-seated partnerships. They are not merely military displays, but a testament to the strength found in unity, highlighting the indispensable value of international collaboration in fostering a secure and prepared global community in the face of ever-evolving threats.

