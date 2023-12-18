Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Work to finish reset for relocated World War II-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy

    Work to finish reset for relocated World War II-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a World War II-era barracks being reset is shown Dec. 21,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a World War II-era barracks being reset is shown Dec. 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work is the next step after four World War II-era barracks were relocated from one block on the installation to new locations on post and have to be reset at their new locations with new foundations, utilities, etc.

    The effort to relocate barracks buildings in 2023 was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy's history.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 01:23
    Story ID: 461114
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 263
    Downloads: 0

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    World War II-era barracks

