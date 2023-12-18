8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army

Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | Leadership from 8th Theater Sustainment Command and a delegation from the Singapore...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | Leadership from 8th Theater Sustainment Command and a delegation from the Singapore Army pose during a logistic brief on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Nov. 8, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- Leaders from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a subject matter expert exchange with a delegation from the Singapore Army at Schofield Barracks, Fort Shafter, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Over the three-day event, starting Nov. 7, participants interacted with a variety of specialties across the 8th TSC and focused on best practices from both countries.



“We get together with a partner and we bring a certain prerequisite of skills or capabilities, and the partner reciprocates in kind, and we go over how we execute on those capabilities,” said Maj. Andrew Alcocer, civil affairs operations officer, 8th TSC.



Day one started on Schofield Barracks with the 8th Military Police Brigade. Soldiers showcased their military police capabilities to the Singaporean delegation which included two military police officers from their army.



“For them, it’s a very beneficial exchange to see how the 8th MP executes across their mission set and to compare notes with their Singaporean partners,” said Alcocer.



The following day at Fort Shafter consisted of a series of conversations and presentations that covered how the 8th TSC operates in the Indo-Pacific. Four Singaporean logistic officers, along with one naval officer, received briefs on the use of U.S. Army watercraft as well as Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations.



On the last day, the Singaporean delegates visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a logistics support vessel tour hosted by the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th TSC and led by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Scott Wilson, chief mate on LSV 7, SSGT Robert T. Kuroda.



“This is important because it builds interoperability with partners from different countries,” said Wilson. According to him, this is done by providing information on how the U.S. Army conducts business and how they can assist other countries in their operations.



Military Expert 7 Tan Mu Yen, Singapore Army Combat Service Support Commander, thanked the U.S. Army for hosting the exchange and its informative sharing.



“In addition to the professional topics that were covered throughout the week, this is a phenomenal opportunity for soldiers in our formation to meet an officer or Soldier from the Singaporean Army for the first time” said Alcocer. “There have been several different friendships and relationships that have formed throughout this week that we look forward to as we plan to go to Singapore for the next iteration of this SMEE between the 8th TSC and the Singaporean Army.”