    Sheppard instructor receives Commendation Medal for heroism

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Katie Caroline McKee 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Dylan Jarvis, 365th Training Squadron instructor supervisor, received the Air and Space Commendation Medal for heroism on Jan. 9, 2023, here after preventing a suicide last March.

    Jarvis became a hero after he noticed a woman clinging to the edge of a bridge, ran across a four-lane highway and saved her life.

    “There’s not really a thought process. I immediately started sprinting across the four-lane freeway to get to her,” said Jarvis. “She was already over the railing trying to jump into the main highway.”

    “When I got her back over the ledge, we sat down and talked about her life, kids and what was ahead for her future,” said Jarvis. Once I built that rapport, we carefully walked back across the freeway where my wife was speaking with emergency services.”

    Jarvis’ selfless actions reflect who he is as a person, but also who he is as an Airman as he supervises and instructs junior enlisted Airmen.

    “I told them I want to be the change in the Air Force,” said Jarvis. “I want to make things better in the Air Force rather than just complain because I care about the people.”

    Maj. John De Laura, 365th TRS Commander, presented the medal for Jarvis' actions.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:50
    Story ID: 461056
    Location: US
    Sheppard AFB
    Commendation Medal
    365th instructor

