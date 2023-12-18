MyNavy Coaching Team Conducts 5-Day Coaching Master Course

Courtesy Photo | Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Jamal Vallair, from the MyNavy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Jamal Vallair, from the MyNavy Coaching team, conducts a class as part of the five-day coaching master course at the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center in San Diego from Dec. 4-8. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - The MyNavy Coaching team from the Navy Personnel Command’s Talent Management Center of Excellence, conducted a five-day coaching master course at the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center in San Diego from Dec. 4-8. NPC’s MyNavy Coaching team aims to facilitate a greater Navy culture of coaching, bi-directional feedback, and more rich developmental conversations for greater personal and professional growth. This training equips Sailors with coaching skills, and gives them the first steps to achieve a certified Navy Coach Navy Enlisted Classification or Additional Qualification Designator.

Participants in the five-day course learned coach-like skills to enhance leadership abilities and interactions, communicating effectively, and building trust and rapport. The MyNavy Coaching initiative provides tools for Sailors to utilize key coaching skills such as asking powerful questions, employing empathy, and engaging in active listening.

MyNavy Coaching is a developmental, collaborative partnership between a coach and coaching partner. It is a communication tool to move the coaching partner forward to actionable steps to help them achieve their goals, personally and professionally. MyNavy Coaching seeks to increase engagement with Sailors to foster development, feedback, performance, accountability, and retention.

The instructors overviewed coaching’s benefits, taught coach-like behaviors, provided feedback on coaching skills, and instilled confidence in Sailors to embark on their journey as Navy coaches.

“Coaching creates a new element of passionate curiosity. I think people want to have a different level of connection to people that care for them, not just as an employee,” said Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Jamal Vallair, aviation administrationman/aviation analyst, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, certified coach and instructor for MyNavy Coaching. “When people understand that you care for them and make them feel seen, heard, and valued, they have a different buy-in for their personal goals.”

The MyNavy Coaching team delivers regular training on coach-like behaviors through workshops and continuous support to Navy coaches fleet-wide.

Command Master Chief Suxuan Oonyu, command master chief of USS Halsey (DDG 97), who attended the class, was highly encouraged by what she saw.

“I can see myself using this on a daily basis, because now I actually have the tools in my toolbox to make me more effective,” she said. “We just have to have enough people who care about our Sailors to know that coaching can really transform us as an organization.”

That transformation can be a powerful tool to create 21st-century warfighters who are more effective. Coaching is a communication skill that creates conditions for growth for every member of the Navy.

“This is a powerful tool to help the mission, and support the fleet,” said Vallair. “We must always be ready to take on any tests and challenges whether they be personal or professional.”

MyNavy Coaching is focused on creating and sustaining a coaching culture which recognizes Sailors’ commitment to the Navy and their development.

“Coaching, introspection, learning, and growth are all positive contributors to readiness and retention,” said Rear Adm. Michael Schwerin, director of NPC’s TMCoE. ”Our desire is to create a greater culture of intentional personal and professional growth where Sailors not only know what they need to focus on to be better, but spend time on the ‘why’ and ‘how’ to achieve more from themselves.”