Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Nearly 40 Soldiers, Dept. of Defense civilians and family members from Camp Humphreys traveled 15 miles southeast to an orphanage in neighboring Cheonan to lift up holiday spirit for nearly 50 local children.



The Dec. 23 event at Ikseonwon Orphanage was funded by Cheonan City who also co-hosted it alongside the Korea Tourism Organization.



“I am glad, as we conclude 2023, we have this opportunity to meet the Humphreys families today,” said Cheonan Mayor Park Sang-don. “Although it’s a short journey, your support has made today meaningful for these children.”



Soldiers worked alongside children to make multilayered cakes of sweet icing and fresh strawberries, which many of the children couldn’t resist stealing a bite before they were finished. One of the volunteers, U.S. Army Cpl. Akebo Baston, an air traffic controller with U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, helped seven-year-old Bae Eun-sol, who seemed more interested in the icing than the cake.



“I am happy to be here, and happy to help,” said Baston, who originally hails from St. Croix, Virgin Islands. “It shows Americans care, and that we can serve the community, helping weave us together, cementing our relationship.”



Although many organizations throughout Camp Humphreys have participated in numerous holiday events this year, this marked the first one orchestrated by U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with this year’s success, plans are in the work to make this an annual event, said Min Tae-o, the Ikeseonwan Orphanage director.



“Although our time may be short here, we can spend it helping others,” said Baston, who has been in the U.S. Army for six years. “Seeing the joy in the children’s faces is great.”

