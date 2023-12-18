USS Higgins Galley Staff Serves Christmas Dinner to First to Fight Sailors, Family

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) – USS Higgins (DDG 76) served an elaborate and festive dinner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer for the Christmas holiday, while encouraging Sailors to celebrate with friends and family alike.

The ship’s crew wanted to make it as much of a homey feeling as possible so that the Sailors know they’re not alone this Christmas.

10 Sailors from the Higgins’ galley staff hung garland and lights to help set the holiday spirit and prepared eight turkeys, four hams, 12 pies of three flavors, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, collard greens, and sweet potatoes, according to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Galarzabravo, a culinary specialist assigned to Higgins .

“We started at 5 [a.m.] and kept working until 15 [or 3 p.m.] to prepare for this meal,” said Galarzabravo. The Guayaquil, Ecuador native continued, saying the team worked until 8:30 p.m. cleaning after meal hours ended at 5:30 p.m.

But the work wasn’t only done by Higgins galley staff. Earlier in the week, 25 Sailors participated in a working party to carry the feast’s ingredients aboard.

Ens. Kyle Daly, Higgin’s Food Services Officer, said the Culinary Specialists and Food Service Assistants went above and beyond this Christmas holiday and the Sailors had them to thank for this amazing meal.

Daly, a San Diego native, has been in the Navy since September 2022, but this is his first Christmas forward deployed and understands how the holidays can impact the homesick feelings of service members, especially among new Sailors who can’t make it home to be with their families.

“Having a Christmas dinner on a Navy ship is expected, but what makes the Higgins extraordinary is the fact that we have created an environment where our Sailors come to the ship on holidays by choice,” said Daly.

“Being forward deployed means Higgins has to be the only family support system a lot of Sailors have out here, and I’m proud that we are able to meet that challenge,” he continued.

“Christmas dinner was comforting. I enjoyed the food, since it reminded me of home and getting to share a meal with everyone made the holiday less lonely,” said Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Ray Adkins, who was in the duty section aboard Higgins on Christmas Day.

Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

