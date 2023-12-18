PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility (DEIA) is on the forefront of Pacific Air Force’s priorities as leaders continue building a culture where Airmen can be themselves, share their ideas, and accomplish the mission like never before.



Current Diversity and Inclusion Program managers from Air Force units throughout the theater met for a DEIA Conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Aug. 22-25, to network, learn, and prepare to establish their programs at their respective locations.



“This conference is a project we have been working on for a little over a year,” said Tony Cruz, PACAF DEIA chief. “It has been a great opportunity to take our new program managers at the Wings, bring them in to invest in them, and make sure they have the skills, knowledge, and abilities to lead.”



The four-day conference was the first in-person conference held for PACAF to prepare DEIA program managers for their upcoming duties of building inclusive cultures and taking care of Airmen.



“One of the first things I told the team was, while we are pouring into them, personally and professionally, this is all about the Airmen and the mission,” said Cruz. “It’s important they take everything they learn here and package it in a way to benefit their wings and commanders to help Airmen.”



During the conference, attendees took part in multiple trainings and seminars focused on building successful programs, creating positive cultures, self-care, and care for others. The conference was structured to ensure attendees left with knowledge enough to tailor their respective programs for their units’ specific needs.



According to Cruz, overall success is when leaders can enable every Airman to make their greatest contribution to the mission, and they are collectively prepared to deliver on whatever our nation calls for.



This success starts within the organization; within the work environment; and with each other.



“It’s all about culture,” said Cruz. “Can we establish the best culture to get the most out of our Airmen so we can thrive?”

