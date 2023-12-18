POW/MIA observance at Land and Maritime tells the stories of the missing

When our nation goes to war, no matter the length or severity of the conflict, there are losses, and behind each loss is a story of a life lived and a sacrifice made.
Several of those stories were highlighted with Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime’s observance in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day from September 14 -20.
In the vestibule outside the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center Auditorium, was a special display of several posters along with the POW/MIA Missing Man Table and the POW/MIA flag. Five of the posters were dedicated to POW/MIAs with ties to Ohio and the others highlighted the history of POW/MIA Recognition Day, and the meaning behind the POW/MIA Table and POW/MIA flag.
Those highlighted were:
WWII: Army Pvt. Walter H. Reuter
Korean War: Marine Corps Pfc. Roberto Aponte-Delgado
Vietnam: Army Master Sgt. Norman Payne
Cold War: Air Force Capt. John Ward
Iraq and Other Conflicts: Navy Lt. Robert J. Dwyer
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed annually on the third Friday of every September, a date that's not associated with any particular war.
Of the more than 81,000 service members and civilians nationwide who remain unaccounted for, 3,659 of them are from Ohio.
DPAA’s ongoing mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for all missing personnel to their families and the nation.
