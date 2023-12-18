Carson, Fountain awarded for partnership

Col. Sean M. Brown, Fort Carson garrison commander, and Sharon Thompson, mayor of Fountain, accepted two 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards Feb. 21, at Garrison Headquarters.



“Secretary Christine Wormuth has stated ‘the Army’s most valuable asset is our people,’” said Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the Army for Installation, Energy and Environment.



With the initiative of “People First” the Army has been able to create countless partnerships with local communities that improve quality of life and maintain momentum on modernization initiatives.



The Fort Carson and City of Fountain partnership is a prime example of these partnerships. They established two Intergovernmental Support Agreements for general facility construction and pest control. Fort Carson and the City of Fountain currently have three IGSA’s together.



“We are very proud of our relationship with Fort Carson and are delighted to have the opportunity to help support their mission to defend our great nation,” said Thompson.



The general facility construction partnership helps save the Army 15% annual cost and reduces the time that was previously taken for completion of task orders, therefore improving readiness.



“We were always challenged to work smaller projects and for us (Fort Carson) large projects and small projects both take the same amount of time,” said Joe Wyka, director of Public Works.



These IGSA partnerships help reduce the time and money spent for contracts, with a 10-year contract with Fountain, Fort Carson will be able to increase the response time and provide a better response time to the smaller unit needs and activity needs throughout Fort Carson.



“Fountain is ready to do more,” said Thompson. “Let us know how else we can best support Fort Carson, our Army, and our brave Soldiers and their Families. We are again honored by this recognition.

