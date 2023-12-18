Walter Reed Child Life Specialist Champions Pediatric Care Patients’ Special Needs

Child Life Specialists: Fostering Trust and Resilience



Bringing joy, comfort and good cheer to children is not just a seasonal commitment but the realization of a life-long dream for Joseph Bauer, a child life specialist in the Pediatric Department at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



Bauer and his teammates foster community and champion the needs of pediatric patients by creating a safe, serene space where restoring children’s good health is the priority.



“Being a child life specialist is the perfect way for me to blend my interest in working in a fast-paced setting with my natural ability to connect with kids of all ages,” shared Bauer.



The West coast transplant earned a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science and health from the University of Utah and received his master’s degree in public health from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.



A Rewarding Profession



“I always tell people that a career in pediatrics is one of the most rewarding and fulling professions someone can pursue,” said Bauer – pausing before acknowledging some of the emotional toil connected with providing support for a pediatric cancer patient.



Child life specialists work with babies, toddlers, children and teenagers. But they also work with families. They provide support and information to children, parents, and guardians. Child life specialists also teach effective coping skills.



“Some days I may be providing distraction to a child receiving an IV (intravenous line delivering fluids or medication), some days I may be providing developmentally appropriate education to a child diagnosed with cancer,” explained Bauer.



Just a few months ago, Bauer completed his first year at Walter Reed, tapping into the many rewarding lessons he previously learned while working just a few miles away at Children’s National Hospital.



“A notable difference in military medicine that is specific to pediatrics is that we treat hundreds of children who have moved often numerous times around the country and even the world,” said Bauer - aware of the special needs of military families. “The kids I work with have experienced a lot of transitions in their life and have a lot of real-world experiences that many kids lack in civilian hospitals.”



Some of Bauer’s most rewarding moments include seeing patients going home or completing treatment after extended stays at Walter Reed.



“It’s such a wonderful transition when patients who have seen the hospital as their ‘second home’ for so long finally get to go home and live a more normal life surrounded by family and friends,” shared Bauer, who deeply connects with those success stories.



Other rewarding moments include watching a patient cope independently after overcoming barriers to swallowing medication, tolerating an IV insertion or anesthesia.



“A big part of my job is empowering patients to get through tough moments and seeing when they make progress in this area is very impactful,” reminisced Bauer, who takes pride in fostering hope and resilience.



Walter Reed: The Flagship of Military Medicine



Being a child life specialist at Walter Reed has provided Bauer with many amazing experiences, affording him opportunities to become a more empathetic listener and problem-solver. He credits his mentors at the University of Pittsburg’s Medical Center for imbuing him with an ethos that enables him to connect with patients and their parents.



“Working alongside so many patients and staff members who have done their part to ensure the safety of our country is very inspiring and it genuinely feels like one big family working here,” said Bauer, known for his lightheartedness and sense of humor.



A Culture of Support and Resilience



According to Bauer, relying on colleagues at Walter Reed is the best medicine for coping with challenging situations and patients. “The commonality I share with the nurses and other staff on caring for children allows us to clearly understand the emotional tribulations of pediatric care,” confided Bauer.



Each One Teach One



“Being around kids in the hospital can shift your perspective about what’s really important in life and I think that children, although young and small, can teach adults so many great lessons which contribute to personal growth,” shared Bauer, who continues to marvel at the novel way children learn, endure and evolve.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US