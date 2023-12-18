USS Normandy Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

USS Normandy (CG 60), a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), ported in Piraeus, Greece, for a regularly scheduled port visit December 26, 2023.

This is the second port call Normandy has made to Piraeus in the month of December, and it offers the United States a chance to strengthen its bond with its fellow NATO ally Greece.

“While Normandy and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group continue to provide a persistent presence in the Mediterranean Sea, this second port call to Piraeus ensures my officers and crew get to enjoy some well-earned liberty during the holiday season,” said Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy.

“I am excited to revisit Piraeus and Athens, and see the Acropolis for the first time,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jason Stone. “You grow up hearing the myths about Zeus and Mt. Olympus, and now I get to learn the historical background behind them, and see where these stories actually came from.”

The last U.S. Navy vessel to visit Piraeus was the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) on December 8, 2023. Bulkeley was preceded by an earlier visit to Piraeus from Normandy on December 3, 2023.

The GRFCSG has spent a significant amount of its maiden deployment steaming with the Hellenic navy, with Normandy hosting Greek sailors from HS Elli aboard in late August.



Normandy is a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). The GRFCSG is comprised of Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60).



The ships of DESRON-2 within the GRFCSG are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).



The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW 124), the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of (VFA-213), the “Golden Warriors” of (VFA-87), the “Tomcatters” of (VFA-31), the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 06:22 Story ID: 460805 Location: GR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Arrives in Piraeus, Greece, by ENS Mackenzie Culver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.