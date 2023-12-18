Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Jamarius Paige

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Jamarius Paige, 8th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Dec. 11-15.



Due to his exceptional attention to detail and initiatives, Paige led a team of three Airmen to fit, inspect and repair 50 over-the-top suits that are crucial to preserving life under cold water. He also obtained further training increasing knowledge and capabilities within his shop.



Paige not only enjoys his job, but also takes pride in his role.



“One of the most satisfying parts of my job is seeing close up how my role impacts the mission,” said Paige. “It’s crucial for my team and I to do our job well by supporting aircrew members and providing quality equipment so they are confident to perform their part of the mission.”



Paige’s diligence and attention to detail led to the discovery of a seam tear in the 8th FW commander’s over the top suit preventing a potential case of hypothermia.



Additionally, Paige completed further training, acquiring additional certification which he used to train two other members, a training that is instrumental in equipping pilots within 72 hours of notification.



Paige says he enjoys leading and learning along with his teammates.



“Being selected for this award made me realize the importance of having a great team, great leadership support and confirmed that I have amazing wingmen,” said Paige.



According to his supervisor, Paige’s exceptional performance remains consistent when servicing all 36 combat aviators in the 80th Fighter Squadron.



Paige plans to further his knowledge by pursuing a degree in aviation with the intent to commission and become a tanker pilot.



Congratulations to Senior Airman Paige for a job well done and continue to aim high at the Wolf Pack!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 02:56 Story ID: 460639 Location: KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Jamarius Paige, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.