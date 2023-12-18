U.S. AIR FORCE HOSTS WOMEN’S AIR & SPACE POWER SYMPOSIUM

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The Department of the Air Force hosted their third annual Women’s Air & Space Power Symposium virtually from Hill Air Force Base March 8-10, 2023.



The virtual symposium was held over 3 days using a webinar platform to bring in panelists from all over the world and was moderated by hosts live from the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron’s studio.



The theme of this year’s symposium was “In the Room Where Decisions are Made”.



“Historically, women were either not allowed or not given the opportunity to be in the room where decisions were made,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Alexandra Singer, WASPS livestream assistant director. “The symposium was meant to empower women to lead change and be at the table when big decisions are made within the Department of the Air Force.”



This was the first year the 2AVS livestreamed the event. They were able to find a platform that could livestream from their production truck through the webinar feed. This has never been done before in the AVS.



“The symposium did not go without its challenges,” Singer said. “During the live broadcast, we ran into a few technical issues with it being such a new capability for us. We also used a beta software, so some of the bugs weren’t completely fixed yet.”



According to Singer, the key to a successful show was adaptability, which the 2AVS had. They found workarounds for every issue that arose, including software glitches and system failures during the show. Behind the scenes it may have looked like chaos, but the show ran smoothly on the audiences’ end.



“We had a lot of live panelists scheduled so getting different people in different time zones in the right place at the right time was a bit tricky, making sure everybody was on the same page,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brittany Manchester, WASPS livestream technical director. “I think for this being our unit’s first time using this software, really the first time anybody's used the software for something like this, because again it is still in the beta stage, I think we did a really great job figuring things out, adapting and overcoming on the fly. I think that says a lot about the capabilities the 2AVS currently has but also speaks on what we could take on in the future.”



The DAF wanted the symposium to be reached by as many Airmen and Guardians as possible. The 2AVS made that goal possible by livestreaming over multiple platforms.



The symposium received positive feedback following the event, with a total reach of over 144,000 views over the course of the 3-day event.



“We've been told we set a very high standard for live productions in the Air Force and that’s amazing feedback to receive,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tia Herring, WASPS livestream audio technician. “It is really motivating to want to keep on pushing that boundary, trying new things and setting that standard.”

