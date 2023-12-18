Military Spouses Forum celebrates the Holidays at Fort Buchanan.

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Military spouses across the island of Puerto Rico traveled here to participate in the quarterly Military Spouses Forum, celebrated at the installation's Army Community Services facilities on Dec 20.



Wilma Diaz, ACS Director, chaired the forum.



"We bring all military spouses together, with their families, to listen to their ideas on improving their experience in the military life. Military spouses go through a lot of stress due to many changes in employment, permanent changes of station, and mobilizations, among many other things. We try to mitigate that impact," said Diaz.



This quarter, the military families participated in a Paint and Sip coffee activity in a relaxed environment.



"We always strive to create an atmosphere of fun, cohesion and trust to ensure the spouses feel comfortable. The intent this time is to develop our comradery further," said Diaz.



Diaz explained that they have been conducting these forums since September 2022.



"We empower every military spouse to be involved in the community. We have military spouses from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. We are here to serve all service members on any title status and from any component. We want to serve you," added Diaz.



If you want to know more about the services ACS has available or about the Fort Buchanan Military Spouses Forum, you can stop by Davis Street, building #225, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, or reach Wilda Diaz, ACS Director, at wilda.diaz3.civ@army.mil or by phone at 787-707-3804/3948.



ACS provides programs that support Soldier, Family, and civilian employee readiness by coordinating and delivering comprehensive and responsive services that promote self-reliance, resiliency, and stability.



Fort Buchanan is the Army's home in the Caribbean and is critical in enhancing our warfighters, their families' readiness, and quality of life. The installation serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.

