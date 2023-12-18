Conference keys on multinational sustainment to support NATO

Photo By Patrick Loch | U.S. European Command (USEUCOM), senior leaders from the command’s service...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Loch | U.S. European Command (USEUCOM), senior leaders from the command’s service components, and representatives from NATO’s Allied Command Operations discussed logistics and sustainment at USEUCOM’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, from Dec. 12-13, 2023. During the event, organizational planners and sustainment officers from both the U.S. military and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe worked toward developing strategies to facilitate seamless logistics throughout the European theater. see less | View Image Page

U.S. European Command (USEUCOM), senior leaders from the command’s service components, and representatives from NATO’s Allied Command Operations discussed logistics and sustainment at USEUCOM’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, from Dec. 12-13, 2023.



During the event, organizational planners and sustainment officers from both the U.S. military and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe worked toward developing strategies to facilitate seamless logistics throughout the European theater.



U.S. Army Col. James Kent, USEUCOM Logistics director, was the senior representative from USEUCOM and focused the delegation to collaborate on a shared vision for sustainment and movement of combined forces throughout Europe.



Also participating in the conference were logistics directors from SHAPE’s Joint Force Command Naples and Brunssum, and the Joint Support Enabling Command. The venue provided an opportunity to further discuss logistics in support of NATO’s deterrence capabilities and readiness posture, and support the newly-agreed upon Regional Plans in support of deterrence and defense within the Alliance.