“Can Do,” Seabee Takes Helm at Red Hill

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Capt. Marc F. Williams, native of St. Augustine, Fla., was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, taking the position as Deputy Commander, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) onboard the USS Arizona Memorial, Dec. 18.

Rear Adm. Williams, a U.S. Navy Reserve engineer with more than 25 years of experience with naval construction force, or Seabees, has led many commands, but none possibly more complex and demanding than his current assignment to the NCTF-RH.

“As a Seabee, we build, and we fight. It is a “can do” mentality and it’s all wrapped up in the ability to adapt and find ways to safe, workable solutions. Seabees are the kind of people where you can throw them in the most challenging situations and they’ll always find a way to accomplish thoughtful, deliberate actions that work,” said Williams.

Williams’ background has placed him in several situations where the mission was clear but the way forward challenging. These experiences are one of the main reasons he was chosen to lead the efforts to close the bulk fuel facility at Red Hill. After earning an engineering degree from the U.S. Naval Academy, Williams became a civil engineer and went on to lead Seabees and missions in San Diego and Washington D.C., as well as across the globe in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Albania, and Kosovo, gaining the experience needed to work with diverse communities and operating environments. When not on active duty, his civilian career has focused on designing ways for process and system improvements with the Cigna Health enterprise.

“In both with my civilian career as well as my military career, I’ve had the opportunity to engage with local communities and regulators with the aim of bringing people together to find a way to get the mission done the right way and the safe way,” said Williams.

The Red Hill mission offers a difficult engineering problem, one Williams feels he is uniquely prepared to face.

“We know what we need to do. The mission is complicated and there are a lot of different stakeholders; we will continue building relationships and cooperation with those stakeholders,” said Williams.

“The challenge here is the size. The facility itself, the amount of pipeline, the environmental challenges, the engineering solutions aren’t completely straightforward and will require a prudent and thoughtful approach. We know what we have to do and we have to get after it fast but safely.”

The Secretary of Defense approved the establishment of the Navy Closure Task Force on Nov. 6, 2023, and Williams assumed the role as its Deputy Commander on Nov. 18. The Task Force will remain until the mission of safely closing Red Hill is completed.

For more information about Red Hill, go to Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (navy.mil).