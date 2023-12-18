Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Dream

    The Dream

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas | Senior Airman Edward Appiah, an Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing Civil...... read more read more

    COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio - Edward Appiah was born and raised in Accra, Ghana, with his uncle. At 23, he moved to the United States to be with his parents. Appiah, a green card holder at the time, had to obtain his bachelor's degree in Europe because it was too expensive to study in the U.S. After getting his degree, he made a life-changing decision. Senior Airman Edward Appiah joined the Ohio Air National Guard.

    "My uncle was in the military, but he was in the Army. He talked me through it and about all the benefits and education," said Appiah.

    After talking to his uncle, Appiah learned he could give his Post 9/11 GI Bill to his children. Therefore, they would not have to go to Europe to get a degree.

    "I didn't want my kids to have to go through that. That is the main reason why I joined the military," said Appiah.

    Not only did Appiah receive benefits for his children, but he also gained his U.S. Citizenship through the Air National Guard.

    Appiah said, "It feels great, I'm telling you. It's every immigrant's dream to be a U.S. citizen. The United States is the greatest country in the world. I was so excited. It was another one of the reasons I wanted to join the military."

    Appiah explained that his favorite part of America is how everyone is treated.

    "I would say the diversity and inclusion is my favorite part of this country. How it treats people, and the respect and equality, is the main reason I love the United States," said Appiah.

    Appiah has one thing he wants to share with all immigrants living in America.

    "I think some immigrants have difficulty considering joining the military. They believe they will be discriminated against because of their background. I want to let them know that the military treats everyone equally. This is America. You don't have to worry about anything; just put in hard work," said Appiah. "Immigrants, don't be scared; get everything together, and you too can join the U.S. Air Force."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 16:21
    Story ID: 460505
    Location: COLUMBUS , OH, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Dream, by A1C Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The Dream

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    Ohio

    TAGS

    air national guard
    civil engineering
    immigrant
    ohio
    national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT