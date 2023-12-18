Fort Buchanan celebrates its people during the Holidays

Photo By Jose Lopez | Hundreds of service members and civilians gathered at the installation's community...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | Hundreds of service members and civilians gathered at the installation's community club to celebrate a holiday luncheon on December 19 with traditional Puerto Rican holiday food. As part of the event, Moulton and Marrero recognized Raymond Morales, Fort Buchanan's Exceptional Family Member Program Coordinator. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Hundreds of service members and civilians gathered at the installation's community club to celebrate a holiday luncheon on December 19 with traditional Puerto Rican holiday food.



"We wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the members of the team. 2023 has been an amazing year of collaboration at Fort Buchanan. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of all our workforce, in 2023, Fort Buchanan provided critical services to our military community in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean," said Ulises Marrero, Acting Deputy to the garrison commander.

Meanwhile, Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan Commander, reflected on the work accomplished during the year.



“ Muchas gracias for a productive year. At work, we got after the routine tasks and the big projects. Personally, we saw a number of milestones ranging from sad to joyous with births and marriages, new employees and retirements, and serious illness and death of friends and loved ones. Though not all happy moments, I am honored to have shared the journey with you. ¡Feliz Navidad!,” said Moulton.



As part of the event, Moulton and Marrero recognized Raymond Morales, Fort Buchanan's Exceptional Family Member Program Coordinator.



"We wish you the best in your retirement. Know that our doors are always open for you. Thank you for your many years of service. Your contributions touched people's lives in so many significant ways. We appreciate your dedication and expertise," said Marrero.



After receiving the Year in Service, retirement, and achievement awards, Morales addressed the group.



"Retirement is a process. During these 24 years, I grew as a professional and human being. I am honored to have served families with children with special needs. I encourage you to continue with the initiatives we established in the program. Keep working hard. Thank you for your support," said an emotional Morales.



The Holiday Luncheon and Morales' retirement recognition display Fort Buchanan's Service Culture Campaign, emphasizing how the installation treats, takes care of and interacts with those it supports.



Fort Buchanan is the Army's home in the Caribbean and is critical in enhancing our warfighters, their families' readiness, and quality of life. The installation serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.