2024 publication dates set for The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy organizations and community members can submit materials for consideration for inclusion in The Real McCoy and Command Information Channel TV6.



Articles must be written for the internal Fort McCoy audience, which includes military members, family members, civilian employees, and retirees.



Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office staff members reserve the right to verify the clearance of stories/photos, determine suitability for publication, and to edit material to match Associated Press Stylebook standards, etc.



All photos must have captions that include names of the individuals photographed (unless the photo has more than five people in it), the date and location of the photographed event, and a description of what is happening in the photograph.



The Real McCoy is published the second and fourth Fridays of the month, excluding December. Deadline exceptions may be made, with advance coordination, for events that occur between the submission deadline and publication date.



Publication dates for 2023, followed by deadlines in parentheses, are:



• Jan. 12 (Jan. 3).



• Jan. 26 (Jan. 17).



• Feb. 9 (Jan. 31).



• Feb. 23 (Feb. 14).



• March 8 (Feb. 28).



• March 22 (March 13).



• April 12 (April 3).



• April 26 (April 17).



• May 10 (May 1).



• May 24 (May 15).



• June 14 (June 5).



• June 28 (June 19).



• July 12 (July 3).



• July 26 (July 17).



• Aug. 9 (July 31).



• Aug. 23 (Aug. 14).



• Sept. 13 (Sept. 4).



• Sept. 27 (Sept. 18).



• Oct. 11 (Oct. 2).



• Oct. 25 (Oct. 16).



• Nov. 8 (Oct. 30).



• Nov. 22 (Nov. 13).



• Dec. 13 (Dec. 4).



In addition, the Fort McCoy Guide will be published in May 2024. Coordination for updates and contents will begin in February 2024.



Programming and content for command channel TV6 are updated upon request.



Videos should be submitted at least two weeks before a requested air date to allow time for review and processing. Slides and fliers for the Community Bulletin Board should be submitted three days before a requested air date to allow time for review and reformatting.



Federal holidays may affect submission deadlines.



For more information or to coordinate coverage, call the Public Affairs Office at 608-388-4128/2769.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:54 Story ID: 460471 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 publication dates set for The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.