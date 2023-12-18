The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General's Winter Column 2023

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold delivers remarks to those in attendance during his...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold delivers remarks to those in attendance during his Investiture Ceremony as he is sworn in as The Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard, on Nov. 28, 2023 in Salem, Oregon. Gov. Tina Kotek served as the Presiding Officer for the ceremony held at the Oregon State Library. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Honored to serve as the 32nd Adjutant General for Oregon

By Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon





SALEM, Ore. - Greetings to our Oregon Military Department and Oregon National Guard community! It is a great privilege to have been selected by Governor Tina Kotek to serve as the 32nd Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard. As your new Adjutant General, I do not take this commitment lightly and it is my distinct honor to serve in this position.



I will remain committed to our Soldiers, Airmen, civilians, state employees, and families as we remain focused on readiness and resilience. I hope we all envision that our service to our agency should be fulfilling and a source of pride. Our success is intrinsically tied to the strength of our units and a winning team is built of qualified individuals who bring their unique and diverse skills and experiences to the table. It is grounded in cohesion where each member understands their role and works seamlessly with others. It is defined by our collective capability, the ability to execute our missions with precision and respond to the needs of our fellow Oregonians during emergencies.



I pledge to lead with a focus on readiness, resiliency, cohesion, and capability. We will continue to invest in the professional development of our Guard Members, ensuring they are equipped with the training and skills necessary to excel in their roles. We will foster a sense of cohesion, building a culture of teamwork and mutual support that extends beyond individual units. We will enhance our capabilities, constantly refining our readiness to face any challenge that comes our way. And we will continue to refine how we will get after these objectives.



If we rise together to the standard of excellence, we will not only fulfill our duty to the citizens of Oregon but will exceed their expectations. We will be the service of choice because of our commitment to excellence, our responsiveness to the force, and our reputation as a winning organization. I am honored to lead this remarkable organization and I look forward to working alongside each of you as we strive for excellence, build winning units, and ensure that the Oregon National Guard remains a source of pride for all.



As we approach this upcoming year, I want to personally thank you and your families’ sacrifice in support of our state and federal missions. Your dedication to service and commitment duty does not go unnoticed. These past few years, I have personally witnessed our Guard Family rise to meet numerous operational missions and I know you will remain dedicated in overcoming future challenges with courage, commitment, and perseverance. I am eager to serve alongside you through the challenges that lie ahead, and I look forward to our collective success in the New Year. I wish you and your families the best this holiday season.



Always Ready! Always There!