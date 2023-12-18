Fort Liberty completes redesignation with Schoomaker Road and Beckwith Lodge

Photo By Jason Ragucci | McKellar’s Lodge was renamed to Beckwith Lodge in a ceremony Dec. 15. Beckwith’s...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | McKellar’s Lodge was renamed to Beckwith Lodge in a ceremony Dec. 15. Beckwith’s family attended the ceremony on his behalf. His daughter Connie Howe said although Beckwith was very humble, her father, who passed away in 1994, would be pleased that the lodge will bear his name. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - Known as the “center of the universe” for Airborne and Special Operations Soldiers, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, has a history played out in books, television and movies. The people who have called it home since the early days of Camp Bragg are the stuff of legends.



Fort Liberty recognized two legendary Soldiers on Dec. 15 with a ceremony that renamed McKellar’s Road and Lodge to Schoomaker Road and Beckwith Lodge. The ceremony also served as the culmination of the year-long installation redesignation that included several roads named after Confederates.



Renaming the road and lodge for Gen. (Ret.) Peter Schoomaker and Col. (Ret.) Charles Beckwith reminds Soldiers that “we stand on the shoulders of giants” and owe our total dedication to defending our Republic, said Lt. Gen Christopher Donahue, the Commanding General of 18th Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty.



“This is really about people who have gone above and beyond … to help build this installation,” Donahue said.



Both Schoomaker and Beckwith have historical ties to multiple units on the installation. Both took part in Operation Eagle Claw, the mission to rescue American hostages in Iran in 1980. Beckwith retired after almost three decades in uniform, leaving a legacy that includes service in 5th and 7th Special Forces Groups and serving as the Commandant of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School.



Beckwith served multiple combat tours in Vietnam and Southeast Asia between stateside assignments. Using his combat experience and time as an exchange officer to the British Special Air Service Regiment, Beckwith created a SAS-type counterterrorist unit that would become 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment - D and served as its first commander. Donahue said his efforts were foundational in forming the Joint Special Operations Command and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.



“It was his tenacity, his ability to get something done … creating an organization that empowers people,” Donahue said. “Nobody else would have done it or could do it today.”



Beckwith’s family attended the ceremony on his behalf. Connie Howe said although he was very humble, her father, who passed away in 1994, would be pleased that the lodge will bear his name. She mentioned that it was near the pond behind the lodge that, in 1961, then-Brig. Gen. William Yarborough convinced President John F. Kennedy to make the Green Beret the headgear for Special Forces Soldiers.



“Thank you all, it’s a great honor and we appreciate it,” Howe said.

Schoomaker served under Beckwith’s command in 1st SFOD-A and later took command of the unit. Schoomaker also commanded JSOC, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and the U.S. Special Operations Command, from which he retired in 2000. But, in 2003, President George Bush recalled him to active duty to serve as the Chief of Staff of the Army. Schoomaker returned to retired status in 2007 after more than 35 years of service.



Attending the ceremony with his family, Schoomaker said, “I’m tremendously honored by this … but this will always be the road to Range 19 out here. It was traveled by some extraordinary people every day, serving faithfully and honorably … I’m humbled to be a representative of them. I appreciate this very much. It’s a great honor.”



Retired Cmd. Sergeant Maj. and Green Beret Ronnie McCan participated in the review committee for redesignation efforts. Although some local veterans had some initial pushback, he said most have become supportive “now that they know and understand” and see individuals with ties to the installation recognized.



“General Schoomaker and Colonel Beckwith represent what the community is all about – patriotism and service,” McCain said.

With installation redesignation efforts now complete, Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox said honoring Schoomaker and Beckwith is a capstone and a reminder of Soldiers' service to the nation throughout history.



“For anyone who knows anything about the SOF community, these two are synonymous with what Special Operations represents, honoring the best of the community,” Wilcox said. “Some names have changed, but there is no change in the focus and dedication of our Soldiers.”