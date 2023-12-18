Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Receives First Navy AIUM Accreditation

Photo By William Epperson | Capt. Brian Feldman, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) director/Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By William Epperson | Capt. Brian Feldman, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth commanding officer, and the Maternal Fetal Medicine Assessment Center team participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the team's first Navy accreditation by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM), Dec. 8. (U. S. Navy Photo by W. Scott Epperson) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 20, 2023) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) Clinic celebrated accreditation by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Dec. 8.



NMCP is the first Navy military treatment facility (MTS) to earn this accreditation and the third MTS within the Department of Defense’s Military Health System (MHS). The Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic achieved this recognition by meeting rigorous voluntary guidelines set for by the Ultrasound Practice Accreditation Council of AIUM.



“Today we are here for three reasons,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Thagard, an MFM physician. “First to celebrate our unit’s accreditation by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine; second, to inaugurate our recently acquired, state-of-the-art ultrasound machines, one of which you can see displayed here; and third, to honor one of our staff.”



Lt. Cmdr. Julie Whittington, MFM physician, read the award citation and Capt. Brian Feldman, NMCP director/Navy Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth commanding officer presented the Civilian Service Commendation medal to Amy Cahoon, MFM Clinic medical instrument technician (ultrasound technician). She was recognized for her critical role in earning the accreditation for the clinic and medical center.



“This was a herculean effort to get done over the course of little more than a year by our two Fetal Medicine doctors and all of the support staff,” stated Whittington. “And thank you to the patients who were patient with us as we were getting everything up to speed.”



Prior to the ribbon cutting to mark the accreditation, Feldman thanked Women’s Health Department and all the support teams for making this happen. “Don’t underestimate the importance of pediatrics, of OB, of women’s health, and taking care of family members while servicemembers are away.” Feldman said. “It is just as critical to the mission as warfighter’s expertise is out in the fleet.” Not only was he speaking to the staff and guests attending the ribbon cutting ceremony, but to a few beneficiaries with their babies who have received ultrasound care as patients of the Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic.



“I know you are the unsung heroes and it’s easy for some people to focus down and ask why we need an ultrasound unit, why do we need all these services here at the hospital - that’s why,” Feldman added. “Part of our job is to take care and make sure that those who are deployed know that their families are getting the very best care in the world back home.”



