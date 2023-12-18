TEAD’s Sadler chosen as an AMC employee of the quarter

Courtesy Photo | Jared Sadler, a production controller at the Tooele Army Depot, was recently named an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jared Sadler, a production controller at the Tooele Army Depot, was recently named an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter, Fiscal Year 2023 see less | View Image Page

For the last 21 years, Jared Sadler has faithfully served as an Army Civilian employee, and he’s done so in the “Beehive State.”



Sadler began his career working at the Deseret Chemical Depot, which is located 60 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah, and formally closed in July 2013, but the property was transferred to Tooele Army Depot and is currently known as Tooele Army Depot, South Area.



Sadler spent five years at DCD before joining TEAD’s workforce. He’s enjoyed every moment of his time at the installation in Tooele, Utah, and Sadler, a production controller for the past five years, has had an impact.



“Jared is an excellent employee. He is able to think ahead of problems and plan and prepare projects in a way that is organized and productive,” said Nick Montgomery, who is TEAD’s Chief of Demil Maintenance and Renovation. “He methodically thinks through problems and is able to flush out areas that might impede productivity or cause delays in project execution.”



Sadler was recently named an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter, Fiscal Year 2023, and he is among a dozen selected for the award. They will each have a placard on display in the north hallway at AMC’s headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.



“It's pretty nice to be recognized,” Sadler said. “I was surprised.”



Sadler assumed responsibility for leading the initiative in the inert demilitarization (demil) of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and Joint Munitions Command items. He conducted thorough research, assessments, and devised procedures to streamline the disposal of inert items.



“Collaborating with our engineering technician, he played a key role in designing and specifying a press break tool to safely and efficiently demilitarize the inert items,” Montgomery said. “Jared demonstrated considerable initiative, requiring minimal supervision, and successfully prepared and readied items for the demil process. Thus far, a significant portion of the work has been carried out with notable efficiency and effectiveness.”



While organizing the inert demilitarization efforts for AMCOM and JMC, Sadler pinpointed storage locations eligible for reclassification, enabling the storage of extra inert assets. This streamlined the inert demil process and made the crews more productive.



Sadler’s efforts assist in positioning the defense industrial base for success and ensuring munitions readiness.



“Jared identified this on his own and needed very little supervision when working with other divisions/directorates to make it happen,” Montgomery said. “He always keeps the safety of the operators in the forefront of his planning and is able to work with all groups to come to a reasonable solution.”



Sadler is applying the knowledge he’s acquired from his counterparts, and his key advice for new employees is doing just that.



“There's always something new to learn. Ask the people who have all the experience and knowledge because that’s been a great thing is learning some of the old knowledge that the older people have,” Sadler said. “I am always trying to pick their brains, and how they used to do it. How they did it, get the notes that they have and old manuals especially in the demil field.



“Right now, everything's getting so ancient and antiquated that some of these old manuals that we’ve been able to collect from other people are actually being relevant now, and we can't find them anywhere else,” Sadler added.



When not on the time clock, Sadler enjoys riding four-wheelers and side-by-sides on property he owns near Utah’s Strawberry Reservoir.



“I like to go there and hang out with my family and my kids,” Sadler said. “I like to also go hiking and camping.”