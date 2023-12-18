Food Service Worker Susanta Biswas Spreads Holiday Cheer

Holiday cheer is in full effect at Camp Lemonnier and every member of the CLDJ team is getting in the spirit.



Susanta Biswas, a food service worker at CLDJ’s Doris Miller Galley, has been hand-crafting papier-mâché models for the galley and 11 Degrees North, CLDJ’s all-hands recreation center.



His large papier-mâché models include Christmas trees, reindeer, snowmen, holiday cornucopias, and Santa Claus. At Thanksgiving, Biswas created a 5-foot tall turkey to greet service members in the food line.



“The service members love all the unique papier-mâché models around the galley,” said Johirul Islam, Biswas’ food service manager. “He provides morale and holiday spirit during this time of year.”



Biswas repurposes old Styrofoam and other materials to create his mixed media artwork.



“I’m very passionate about it,” said Biswas. “I love to draw, paint, decorate, and get into the holiday spirit.”



A talented team of sailors, contractors and civilians like Biswas drive CLDJ’s world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands.



“I love working here,” he said. “I enjoy coming into work every day. I feel a lot of support from my coworkers and managers.”



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests.



(Story by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

Date Taken: 12.20.2023
(Story by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)