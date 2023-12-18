Thank a Hero this Holiday! All Americans Can Send Army & Air Force Exchange Service Gift Cards to Troops

DALLAS – With an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card, anyone—including civilians—can send the best tastes of home to Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians around the world.



Anyone can send service members an Exchange gift card worth $10 to $500 by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/scs. Shoppers can buy e-gift cards for online use.



“Many of our service members spend the holidays away from friends and family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “An Exchange gift card from a loved one will have them covered for whatever they might want or need wherever they are called to serve.”



The Exchange is the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, delivering name brands and tastes of home to Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families around the world. The Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing.



Service members can use a gift card at any exchange worldwide. Gift cards can also be redeemed online at ShopMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



