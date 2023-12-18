Moody Airmen recognized for their outstanding achievements

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23rd Wing leadership hosted an All-Call to recognize seven Airmen for their exceptional efforts, Dec. 18, 2023.



During the All-Call, Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, presented a Bronze Star as well as six Air and Space Force Achievement Medals.



“Each of these individuals worked tirelessly to ensure others safety,” said. Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander. “It is an honor to be here and award them today. The actions of both of these events can stand as an example for all of us. We don't always know when the nation will call us to action, but it will and when that time occurs, we must be ready and prepared to do our duty for the safety and protection of others and be fully committed and ready to sacrifice to ensure mission success.”



Capt. Jake Armstrong, 38th Rescue Squadron, was awarded a Bronze Star for his heroic actions that took place from July 23, 2021 to August 2021.



The Bronze Star Medal is a United States military individual decoration and is the fourth highest award for bravery, heroism or meritorious service.



“His actions are deserving of the decoration he will receive today,” Sheets said, “And

exemplify the rescue motto – These things we do, that others may live.”



On August 30, 2023 Hurricane Idalia made landfall on the Florida gulf coast and tracked directly towards Valdosta and Moody Air Force Base. Idalia was the strongest hurricane to strike the Big Bend area in 125 years, dating back to an unnamed 1896 storm.



“Ensuring minimal damage to facilities, no damage to aircraft and successfully bringing the base back up operationally within days of the storm departing,” Sheets said. “At the same time each of them worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and protection of families, airmen, and of the local

population. It is my honor to award them today as well.”



Among the Airmen to receive the Air and Space Force Achievement Medal were, Senior Airman Daisy Rayburn; and Airman 1st Class William Stipins; 23rd Mission Support Group, Maj. Stephen Cox; Tech. Sgt. Shawn Monteer; Staff Sgt. Brandon Ortiz; 23rd Maintenance Group, and Staff Sgt. Martin Charest; 347th Rescue Group for their efforts during Hurricane Idalia.



“There are unique challenges we face,” Sheets said. “Each of these individuals exemplifies what it means to be an Airman in the United States Air Force, to do one’s full duty, and to place other family members, civilian joint partners, and Airman’s protection and wellbeing above themselves.”

Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US