BATAAN ARG AND 26TH MEU CONCLUDE ARGMEUEX

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) concluded its pre-deployment ARG MEU exercise (ARGMEUEX) May 1.

ARGMEUEX provided a realistic training environment for a variety of warfare areas that focuses on enhancing Navy and Marine Corps integration. During the exercise, Sailors and Marines received critical feedback and mentorship from assessors and mentors from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group, preparing the team for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), and ultimately deployment.

“[ARGMEUEX] is the first of two phases in the integrative phase, which is the final portion of training before deployment,” said Commander, CSG 4 Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko. “What it really entails is teaching the Marines, the 26th MEU, and Amphibious Squadron 8 and the ships of the Bataan ARG, [USS] Bataan, [USS] Mesa Verde, and [USS] Carter Hall, to learn to work together.”

During this exercise, Sailors and Marines integrated to accomplish various training evolutions on land and at sea to include visit, board, search, and seizure exercises, flight operations utilizing Navy and Marine Corps aviation assets, surface and air assaults, and non-combatant evacuation operations.

“ARGMEUEX is designed to allow the Navy and Marine Corps team to work together in a high-tempo operational environment and build integration and cohesiveness amongst the team,” said Commander, CPR 8 Capt. Martin Robertson. “CSG 4 provides a comprehensive training package that is what I would call high-velocity learning, providing intense tactical scenarios, often occurring simultaneously. It creates a very intense high-end operational environment that prepares us for the high-end fight.”

The Bataan ARG is comprised of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), and Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50).

The 26th MEU is comprised of the Command Element; Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (reinforced); Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 1/6 (reinforced); and Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

“Across the MEU we haven’t had heel to toe ARG/MEU deployments on the East Coast so there are a lot of Marines and Sailors that are going into their first deployment,” said Col. Dennis Sampson, commanding officer, 26th MEU. “So while we’ve enhanced our training, we’re taking steps to ensure Marines and Sailors are postured and prepared for the challenges we’re likely to encounter while we’re forward deployed. It’s great training that’s going on out here.”

Embarked commands include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Fleet Surgical Team 6, Fleet Surgical Team 8, and Tactical Air Control Squadron 21.

“Having the Marines aboard and working with them has been difficult in the simple fact that we work with different programs and use different lingo,” said Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Natasha Mohr, an Operations Department Sailor aboard Bataan. “On the contrary, our integration is crucial to providing an operational picture and the more underway time we get together, the more we learn how to merge our capabilities for the better. The Navy team is able to provide a maritime space picture while the Marines are able to provide a land space picture, which comes together to create an accurate and elaborate battlespace awareness.”

“The goal by the end of [ARGMEUEX] and [COMPTUEX], is to certify a naval force that maximizes its lethality and survivability in the midst of ambiguity, all the unknowns on deployment, while exercising mission command; and essentially mission command is understanding higher headquarters intentions and being able to execute them with alacrity and vigor,” said Czerewko.



