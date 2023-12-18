Down to Earth with DEL 8

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- On this edition of Down to Earth, we’re checking in with Space Delta 8 – Satellite Communications and Navigation Warfare to meet Space Force Spc. 3 Freddy Del Toro Soto.



Originally from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Del Toro Soto joined the U.S. Space Force to achieve a lifelong goal of serving in the military.



“It was something I wanted to do since I was young, to learn new skills and improve myself,” Del Toro Soto said.



Today, Del Toro Soto serves as a Space Systems Operator at DEL 8’s 4th Space Operations Squadron at Schriever SFB, Colorado, where his primary role is operating protected satellite communications.



“I provide protected satellite communications 24/7, 365 to users across the world,” Del Toro Soto said.



Outside of work, Del Toro Soto enjoys watching action and animated movies as well as volunteering for Civil Air Patrol on his off time.



When asked about what inspires him and what he would like to pass on to future generations, Del Toro Soto pointed to “a sense of duty and leadership.”



“One of my instructors from tech school, Sgt Best, was an inspiration to me for his down-to-Earth way of treating people,” Del Toro Soto said. “I am proud to be able to lead people in the Civil Air Patrol, in the squadron and at the national activities level; to be able to share my experiences and motivate young people about leadership and servant leadership; to motivate people in and out of the military about space operations and reinforcing their commitment to join the Space Force if they wish.”



Del Toro Soto occasionally reflects on his experiences in the Space Force and how they continue to inspire his mantra of “Keep calm and carry on.”



“My memories with my close friends that I met during basic training, we continued to help each other through tech school and now at our first stations in Colorado,” Del Toro Soto said, when asked about a favorite memory made since joining the Space Force. “I would like to continue to serve in the Space Force and earn my commission.”



With Hispanic Heritage Month annually celebrated from September 15 to October 15, Del Toro Soto says for him the observance is an opportunity to reconnect with his Hispanic roots and traditions, even when he is away from home.



“Back in Puerto Rico, we didn’t celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month,” Del Toro Soto said. “But now I can treat myself to traditional Hispanic food and take leave to visit my family back in Puerto Rico. I can also help others celebrate by sharing Hispanic traditions with culture, food, language, etc., with my friends and coworkers.”



DEL 8 provides SATCOM and the world's gold standard for Position, Navigation and Timing signals; GPS; providing the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military SATCOM as well providing the only global utility for PNT signals to both warfighters and civilian users. DEL 8 is headquartered at Schriever Space Force Base.

