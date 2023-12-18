Guardians, Airmen, community partners gather for inaugural State of the Bases address

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Base Delta 1 commander, Col. David Hanson, presented the Delta’s inaugural State of the Bases Address on March 21 at Peterson SFB.



The address opened with a command and mission introduction by Hanson, including discussions about Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and the four other world-wide installations that the Delta oversees.



Local leaders and community partners were educated on current affairs and given insight on the valued relationships between the military and the Pikes Peak community.



“Our mission continues to grow as demands in the space domain grow, and it’s because of the continuous support we receive from the community that we are able to execute our capabilities, enabling space superiority and homeland defense operations” Hanson said. “I look forward to strengthening this great partnership and ensuring we continue to be valued neighbors.”



The tri-base area of responsibility, consisting of Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB and Cheyenne Mountain SFS, play a pivotal role in the local economy, with an economic impact of nearly $6.2 billion.



More than $1 billion of this impact comes from approximately 16,500 employees. The remainder is paid out through contracts, services, materials and construction. The base also provides services to more than 23,000 area retirees.



"We aim to deliver war-winning capabilities through collaborative and trusted relationships,” said John McKinley, Schriever SFB Mission Support Director. “The Pikes Peak leadership and community have always assisted with our needs and help take care of our people. Anytime we have events that bring our key leadership together is an opportunity for growth and continued sustainment.”



SBD 1 enables and empowers combat-ready space and homeland defense operations through mission critical global support, such as communications, power, logistics, contracting and security. Delta 1 also takes care of the families who live and work on the command’s installations through medical, family support and military readiness services.



For more information on Space Base Delta 1, visit www.spacebasedelta1.spaceforce.mil.

