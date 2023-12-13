Staff in the Spotlight -Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Jocris Bugayong

Meet Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Jocris Bugayong! He’s a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp.



He was awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter at RTC.



“I joined the Navy to provide a better future for my girlfriend at that time, now my wife,” he said. “I realized I could not give her the future I wanted with her if I worked dead-end jobs and constantly quitting school. I specifically chose the Navy because I've always wanted to be a Navy Corpsman.”



Born and raised in the Philippines, Bugayong migrated to Illinois in 2008.



Bugayong, along with being an RDC, has also worked in many areas for the command. “I was a part of the Naturalization Team for two years, Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Secretary, Petty Officer Association (POA) Hail and Farewell Committee Head, Command Honor Guard, Command Bailiff, and I was a part of the Command Sponsorship Team.”



Bugayong’s previous command was the Patrol Squadron (VP) 1 Screaming Eagles. VP-1 is a P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft squadron that conducts anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and humanitarian response.



“Working here at RTC made me realize that the blueprint to become successful was already created by successful people in the command.” Bugayong said. “You just have to follow it and make it your own.”



Becoming an RDC was a goal for Bugayong, ever since he first walked the halls of RTC in 2013.



“During P-days [processing], when I was here as a recruit, I was walking in the passageway heading to uniform issue and all of a sudden, I heard this loud voice screaming “Recruit! Recruit! Recruit!”. I turned around and pointed at myself asking if he was referring to me. He said “Yes! You! Walk on the right side of the passageway!” I could not believe I just got yelled at by walking on the left side of the passageway. I told myself someday I will come back here at RTC and walk these passageways as a free man.”



It’s been 10 years since Bugayong went through boot camp as a Recruit, and although a lot has changed, he finds being an RDC challenging and fulfilling.



“Working here at RTC made me realize that the blueprint to become successful was already created by successful people in the command. You just have to follow it and make it your own,” Bugayong added. “Before I came here, I did not realize I could accomplish all the things I did here at RTC. I had low expectations to myself, but being here and being around successful people, I was able to earn Senior Sailor of the Quarter.”



Bugayong feels that by coming to RTC to be an RDC that he is setting himself up for success for the rest of his career.



“Earning Senior Sailor of the Quarter means that the mentorship, guidance, and inspiration of the people around me paid-off and I would love to return that to younger Sailors especially my recruits when they go to the fleet,” said Bugayong. “I would like to inspire them just like how other Sailors inspired me.”



In his free time Bugayong like to hang out with his wife and exploring and trying new restaurants.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks-long and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 14:55 Story ID: 460253 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight -Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Jocris Bugayong, by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.