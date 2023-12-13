Yuma Proving Ground command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies

The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) command team served as keynote speakers at both of Yuma’s local Wreaths Across America ceremonies on December 16, 2023.



YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare appeared at Desert Lawn Cemetery in the morning and YPG Commander Col. John Nelson spoke at Sunset Vista Cemetery in the afternoon.



The annual ceremony holds a seasonal significance by remembering the fallen, honoring those who have served, and teaching the next generation the cost of freedom.



Both men noted that in decades past most Americans either served in uniform themselves or had at least one immediate family member who did, which changed after the adoption of an all-volunteer force in the early 1970s.



“Although there are many benefits to having an entirely professional fighting force, there is one great risk: namely, that the American people will grow alienated from the military and the Soldiers who sacrifice so much on their behalf,” said Nelson in his remarks. “That would be a staggering tragedy, and I’m grateful that events like this exist to help ensure that doesn’t ever happen.”

